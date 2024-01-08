Christopher Nolan Reacts to Apology From Peloton Instructor After Movie Diss

Watch : 2024 Golden Globes Recap: Viral Memes & Must-See Moments!

Christopher Nolan's New Year's resolutions might include a new form of cardio.

After the Oppenheimer filmmaker took home the award for best directing at the 2024 Golden Globes, he was asked about his recent bombshell that a Peloton instructor had dissed his 2020 film Tenet mid-workout.

"Nothing but love for Peloton, but I did not climb on it today, " Christopher admitted to reporters in the press room at the Jan. 7 event. "This is true."

The Dark Knight director added, "I might just skip it for a little while, but thank you for your concern."

For those who haven't been keeping pace on this story, while accepting his award for best directing for Oppenheimer at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 3, Christopher revealed that during a Peloton class he took, an unnamed instructor complained that Tenet was a waste of time. Cracked the director, referencing the renowned film critic, "When Rex Reed takes a s--t on your film, he doesn't ask you to work out more with him."