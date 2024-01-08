Christopher Nolan Reacts to Apology From Peloton Instructor After Movie Diss

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan responded to a Peloton instructor’s apology after he overheard her call Tenet a waste of time during a virtual class.

Christopher Nolan's New Year's resolutions might include a new form of cardio. 

After the Oppenheimer filmmaker took home the award for best directing at the 2024 Golden Globes, he was asked about his recent bombshell that a Peloton instructor had dissed his 2020 film Tenet mid-workout.

"Nothing but love for Peloton, but I did not climb on it today, " Christopher admitted to reporters in the press room at the Jan. 7 event. "This is true."

The Dark Knight director added, "I might just skip it for a little while, but thank you for your concern."

For those who haven't been keeping pace on this story, while accepting his award for best directing for Oppenheimer at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 3, Christopher revealed that during a Peloton class he took, an unnamed instructor complained that Tenet was a waste of time. Cracked the director, referencing the renowned film critic, "When Rex Reed takes a s--t on your film, he doesn't ask you to work out more with him."

Naturally the Internet did its thing and uncovered the moment instructor Jenn Sherman really stepped in it. "This song is from the soundtrack of a movie called Tenet," Jenn said in the video from a 2020 class. "Did anybody see this besides me? ‘Cause I need a manual. Someone's got to explain this. I'm not kidding."

"That's two-and-a-half hours of my life that I want back," she continued. "I want it back." 

Eager to keep it moving after she was called out, Jenn offered up a mea culpa on Instagram. 

"Mr. Nolan, I'm inviting you to come for a ride with me in the Peloton studio," she said Jan. 4. "You can critique my class. We'll have a great time. You'll sit in the front row. And I promise you it'll be insult-free."

But she made sure to note that she didn't feel the same about his latest WWII period piece.

"I may not have understood a minute of what was going on in Tenet," she added. "That s--t went right over my head. But I have seen Oppenheimer twice. And that's six hours of my life that I don't ever want to give back."

And Jenn's opinion on Oppenheimer definitely reflected last night's results as it led at the awards show with five wins. 

Want to know who else won? Keep reading to see who took home awards from the 2024 Golden Globes.

Best Picture Drama

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

Best Picture - Musical/Comedy

Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Natalie Portman, May December

Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Matt Damon, Air
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Best Supporting Female Actor - Motion Picture

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund, Pike, Saltburn

Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture

Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Best Drama Series

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession

Best Comedy/Musical TV Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

All the Light We Cannot See
WINNER: Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry 

Best Television Female Actor - Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Emma Stone, The Curse
Helen Mirren, 1923
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us


Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Male Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Female Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Best Male Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef 
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Female Actor - Television

Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Supporting Male Actor - Television

Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty


