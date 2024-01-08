Christopher Nolan Reacts to Apology From Peloton Instructor After Movie Diss

Christopher Nolan's New Year's resolutions might include a new form of cardio.
After the Oppenheimer filmmaker took home the award for best directing at the 2024 Golden Globes, he was asked about his recent bombshell that a Peloton instructor had dissed his 2020 film Tenet mid-workout.
"Nothing but love for Peloton, but I did not climb on it today, " Christopher admitted to reporters in the press room at the Jan. 7 event. "This is true."
The Dark Knight director added, "I might just skip it for a little while, but thank you for your concern."
For those who haven't been keeping pace on this story, while accepting his award for best directing for Oppenheimer at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 3, Christopher revealed that during a Peloton class he took, an unnamed instructor complained that Tenet was a waste of time. Cracked the director, referencing the renowned film critic, "When Rex Reed takes a s--t on your film, he doesn't ask you to work out more with him."
Naturally the Internet did its thing and uncovered the moment instructor Jenn Sherman really stepped in it. "This song is from the soundtrack of a movie called Tenet," Jenn said in the video from a 2020 class. "Did anybody see this besides me? ‘Cause I need a manual. Someone's got to explain this. I'm not kidding."
"That's two-and-a-half hours of my life that I want back," she continued. "I want it back."
Eager to keep it moving after she was called out, Jenn offered up a mea culpa on Instagram.
"Mr. Nolan, I'm inviting you to come for a ride with me in the Peloton studio," she said Jan. 4. "You can critique my class. We'll have a great time. You'll sit in the front row. And I promise you it'll be insult-free."
But she made sure to note that she didn't feel the same about his latest WWII period piece.
"I may not have understood a minute of what was going on in Tenet," she added. "That s--t went right over my head. But I have seen Oppenheimer twice. And that's six hours of my life that I don't ever want to give back."
And Jenn's opinion on Oppenheimer definitely reflected last night's results as it led at the awards show with five wins.
