Kieran Culkin Shares the Heartwarming Reason for His Golden Globes Shoutout to His Mom

Unlike Roman Roy, Kieran Culkin owes everything to his mother.

The Succession star—who walked away with the Golden Globe for Best Television Male Actor in a Drama Series on Jan. 7—revealed why he felt it was so important to give his mom, Patricia Brentrup, a shoutout in his acceptance speech.



"She raised seven kids pretty much by herself and she had a kid every two years," the 41-year-old explained while speaking to reporters backstage after picking up his trophy at the Jan. 7 ceremony. "I have two young ones. My wife and I are parenting together and we have some help and we feel like we're drowning. I have no idea how my mom did it."

Kieran—who shares children Kinsey Sioux, 4, and Wilder Wolf, 2, with wife Jazz Charton—continued on the impact his mother had on his career. "It's amazing," he added. "Obviously wouldn't be here without her, not just because of the sex she had with my father. For the woman she is. And for having sex with my father. You don't hear me thanking my dad."