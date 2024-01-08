Kieran Culkin Shares the Heartwarming Reason for His Golden Globes Shoutout to His Mom

Unlike Roman Roy, Kieran Culkin owes everything to his mother.
The Succession star—who walked away with the Golden Globe for Best Television Male Actor in a Drama Series on Jan. 7—revealed why he felt it was so important to give his mom, Patricia Brentrup, a shoutout in his acceptance speech.
"She raised seven kids pretty much by herself and she had a kid every two years," the 41-year-old explained while speaking to reporters backstage after picking up his trophy at the Jan. 7 ceremony. "I have two young ones. My wife and I are parenting together and we have some help and we feel like we're drowning. I have no idea how my mom did it."
Kieran—who shares children Kinsey Sioux, 4, and Wilder Wolf, 2, with wife Jazz Charton—continued on the impact his mother had on his career. "It's amazing," he added. "Obviously wouldn't be here without her, not just because of the sex she had with my father. For the woman she is. And for having sex with my father. You don't hear me thanking my dad."
On stage, the Golden Globe winner topped off his acceptance speech with a tearful aside to his mother. "My wonderful mom," he said. "Thank you so much for doing everything you did for us. You're an amazing woman."
The Scott Pilgrim vs. The World actor's acceptance speech was certainly a highlight of the star-studded evening. In addition to the kind words to his mom, he also playfully called out fellow nominee Pedro Pascal.
Kieran joked to the The Last Of Us star—who was nominated in the same category—from the stage, "Suck it, Pedro, sorry. Mine."
He also reflected on his Golden Globes journey after being first nominated for his performance in Igby Goes Down in 2003, sharing he "never" thought he'd ever win an award.
"I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago and when that moment passed I still remember thinking ‘I'm never going to be back in this room again,' which was fine," Kieran continued. "Thanks to Succession, I've been in here a couple times. It's nice but I accepted that I was never going to be on the stage so this is a nice moment."
