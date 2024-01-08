Kieran Culkin Shares the Heartwarming Reason for His Golden Globes Shoutout to His Mom

Succession’s Kieran Culkin revealed why he gave his mother a shoutout in his acceptance speech for Best Television Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

Unlike Roman Roy, Kieran Culkin owes everything to his mother. 

The Succession star—who walked away with the Golden Globe for Best Television Male Actor in a Drama Series on Jan. 7—revealed why he felt it was so important to give his mom, Patricia Brentrup, a shoutout in his acceptance speech. 


"She raised seven kids pretty much by herself and she had a kid every two years," the 41-year-old explained while speaking to reporters backstage after picking up his trophy at the Jan. 7 ceremony. "I have two young ones. My wife and I are parenting together and we have some help and we feel like we're drowning. I have no idea how my mom did it."

Kieran—who shares children Kinsey Sioux, 4, and Wilder Wolf, 2, with wife Jazz Charton—continued on the impact his mother had on his career. "It's amazing," he added. "Obviously wouldn't be here without her, not just because of the sex she had with my father. For the woman she is. And for having sex with my father. You don't hear me thanking my dad."

Golden Globes 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion

On stage, the Golden Globe winner topped off his acceptance speech with a tearful aside to his mother. "My wonderful mom," he said. "Thank you so much for doing everything you did for us. You're an amazing woman."

The Scott Pilgrim vs. The World actor's acceptance speech was certainly a highlight of the star-studded evening. In addition to the kind words to his mom, he also playfully called out fellow nominee Pedro Pascal

Kieran joked to the The Last Of Us star—who was nominated in the same category—from the stage, "Suck it, Pedro, sorry. Mine."

He also reflected on his Golden Globes journey after being first nominated for his performance in Igby Goes Down in 2003, sharing he "never" thought he'd ever win an award. 

"I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago and when that moment passed I still remember thinking ‘I'm never going to be back in this room again,' which was fine," Kieran continued. "Thanks to Succession, I've been in here a couple times. It's nice but I accepted that I was never going to be on the stage so this is a nice moment." 

And there were plenty more nice moments at the Golden Globes ceremony. Read on for all the winners from the night. 

Best Picture Drama

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

Best Picture - Musical/Comedy

Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Natalie Portman, May December

Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Matt Damon, Air
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Best Supporting Female Actor - Motion Picture

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund, Pike, Saltburn

Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture

Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Best Drama Series

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession

Best Comedy/Musical TV Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

All the Light We Cannot See
WINNER: Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry 

Best Television Female Actor - Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Emma Stone, The Curse
Helen Mirren, 1923
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us


Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Male Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Female Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Best Male Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef 
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Female Actor - Television

Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Supporting Male Actor - Television

Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty


