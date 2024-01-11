All the Details on E!'s 2023 Emmys Red Carpet Experience

Laverne Cox returns to host this year's Live From E!: Emmys red carpet. Find out everything you need to know about the 75th Emmy Awards, from Cox's celeb co-hosts to where and when to watch.

Watch: Best of 2022 Emmys GLAMBOT

TV's biggest night is finally (almost) here.

After being delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes, the Emmy Awards return Monday, Jan. 15, to honor the small screen's most popular series. And E! will be back on scene at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles bringing you every must-see moment from the red carpet.

The fun will kick off at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with Live From E!: Countdown to the Emmys hosted by Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall, six-time Emmy nominee and comedian Amber Ruffin and E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. The panel will bring fans exclusive fashion previews, a behind-the scenes look at this year's carpet and live interviews from early arrivals.

Then, Laverne Cox is back to host Live From E!: Emmys beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT where she will interview the night's biggest nominees. Expect to see stars from 2023's most nominated shows like Succession, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus and more. (See the full list of nominees here.)

Joined by stand-up comedian Heather McMahan, Cox will get exclusive fashion scoop from the night's most stylish attendees during her signature segments "How It Started vs. How It's Going" and "What Story Are You Telling?"

And get excited, because E!'s Glambot is back to capture every star as they arrive.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

But the fun doesn't end when the red carpet closes. After the Emmys telecast, E! News' Justin Sylvester, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais and The Real Housewives of New York City's Jenna Lyons will give their unique, unfiltered take on the night's biggest wins, snubs and more viral moments on Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. E! News will follow at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT.

Meanwhile, E! News' The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes will anchor the backstage one-on-one room to interview all of the night's winners.

Plus, E! Online digital and social will have every photo from the red carpet, exclusive interviews, fashion recaps, the buzziest news stories and the best of E!'s Glambot all in one place, so make sure to follow E! News on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Additionally, E! News' fan-favorite Instagram Stories will celebrate all day long with takeovers featuring various E! talent and celebrities.

And fashion lovers can catch every must-see outfit on @einsider on Instagram.

Live From E! is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

The 2023 Emmy Awards air on Fox Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Make sure to tune in to more Live from E! this award season with Live From E!: Grammys on Feb. 4, Live from E!: SAG Awards on Feb. 24 and Live From E!: Oscars on Mar. 10.

Keep reading to relive the best Emmys red carpet moments ever ahead of this year's ceremony.

Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy

Hello yellow! The Queen's Gambit actress glowed in her bright Dior dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the 2021 award show. 

Zendaya
Zendaya

The Euphoria star took the red carpet by storm for the 2019 ceremony. From the vibrant emerald green hue to the sheer corset bodice, her custom Vera Wang dress was one to remember.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star shined bright at the 2022 ceremony in a glitzy blue strapless gown.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

A total stunner! The actress made a grand entrance at the 1998 star-studded ceremony with this body-hugging blush gown.

Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us actress shined as bright as the cameras in this shimmery off-the-shoulder gown.

Joan Collins
Joan Collins

Known for her ~extra~ glamorous fashion sense, the Dynasty star brought the drama to the 1987 awards ceremony with this red-hot gown.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish star showed up and showed out in this hot pink Valentino Haute Couture gown.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary star lit up the red carpet in a glitzy metallic bronze getup.

Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo

Who says you have to wear a dress? The Grey's Anatomy star switched things up in 2021 by wearing an Elie Saab black velvet jumpsuit with crystal embroidery. 

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

The actress was a vision in white as she graced the red carpet in a dreamy custom-made Balmain gown.

Viola Davis
Viola Davis

Orange you glad the legendary star added a pop of color to the 2017 Emmys? The answer is yes.

Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery

The 2018 Emmy winner brought whimsy and magic to the star-studded ceremony with a baby blue number by Carolina Herrera.

Keri Russell
Keri Russell

The Hollywood star sizzled in a sexy feathered black dress at the 2018 Emmys.

January Jones
January Jones

This figure-flattering Versace peplum stole the show at the 2009 Emmys. While the dress had a futuristic feel, it still has classic details that make it timeless. 

Claire Foy
Claire Foy

Sometimes less is more. And in this case, it worked with Claire's ultra-chic black jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta.

Rue McClanahan
Rue McClanahan

All that glitters is gold and Rue proved it with a glitzy design at the 1990 Emmys.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning

Elle most certainly brought old-Hollywood glamour to the 2022 event.

Regina King
Regina King

King lit up the 2018 awards show with her highlighter-green Christian Siriano gown.

Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall

The Sex and the City star sparkled in a daring and dazzling cut-out dress at the 2003 event.

Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev

Talk about red-hot. The Vampire Diaries alum knocked 'em dead with a fiery strapless Donna Karan number in 2011.

Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star made a statement in a custom yellow Vera Wang dress at the 2016 Emmys.

Issa Rae
Issa Rae

Looking like a modern-day Cinderella, the Insecure star turned heads in a bedazzled baby blue jumpsuit by Vera Wang. "There are 3,000 crystals on my dress right now. I was like, are you serious right now," she told E! News

Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star dropped jaws with her wildly colorful Brandon Maxwell design.

Ava DuVernay
Ava DuVernay

The director glistened and glimmered on the red carpet in her Reem Acra gown at the 2019 Emmys.

Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The actress wore a  show-stopping design to the 1995 awards ceremony with this little (daring) black dress, which featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

Jennie Garth
Jennie Garth

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress brought all the drama to the 1995 Emmys with her audacious black design, which she perfectly paired with long satin gloves and strappy heels.

Zendaya
Zendaya

The actress, who made history at the 2020 Emmys, oozed with glamour in an Armani creation that was reminiscent of the Swinging Sixties.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star graced the red carpet in a regal black dress that she paired with a statement-making necklace.

Allison Janney
Allison Janney

Purple is rarely seen on the red carpet, but the award-winning actress made it looks oh-so-good.

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel

The Sinner star looked angelic in a white Ralph & Russo creation at the 2018 awards ceremony.

photos
View More Photos From Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys
Don't miss E!'s Live From E! Emmys red carpet coverage Monday, Jan. 15, starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. ET followed by the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

