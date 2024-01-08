“Shocked” Jonathan Majors Addresses Assault Case in First TV Interview Since Trial

Watch : Jonathan Majors GUILTY of Assault and Harassment

Jonathan Majors is speaking out.

Weeks after he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment, the Creed actor addressed the case for the first time and shared his thoughts on the verdict.

"I was absolutely shocked and afraid," Majors told ABC News Live's Linsey Davis in an interview that aired Jan. 8. "I'm standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, 'How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution's evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?'"

Back in March, the Marvel star was charged with assault and harassment after an incident in in New York City involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, who accused him of assaulting her after she grabbed his phone to see alleged texts between him and another woman. During the trial, prosecutors said that Majors slapped Jabbari's face and fracturing one of her middle fingers, per NBC News. However, Majors still adamantly denies he caused her injuries.

"She went to grab the phone," he recalled to ABC of the incident. "I held the phone. I pulled the phone back. She came on top of me, squeezed my face, slapped me. That's all I remember."

As for what caused Jabbari's injuries, he added, "I wish to god I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it."