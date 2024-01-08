Madewell Added These Bestsellers to Their Sale-On-Sale & I’m Building My Winter Capsule Wardrobe Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whenever there's a big sale, I like to refresh some of the items in my capsule wardrobe (especially when the temperatures start to change). I'm obsessed with my capsule wardrobe – it's taken all the madness out of my closet and given me streamlined and versatile pieces that can be mixed, matched, and layered into a myriad of new outfits. And another thing I'm obsessed with? Madewell. I love how their clothes look and feel on my body, and the quality is top notch. Which is why I'm so excited about the new bestsellers they've added to their sale section and the extra 30% off (with code WINTER30 at checkout).
There are cute t-shirts in a variety of colors, starting at $6.99. You can get an $88 oversized boyshirt for just $27. Don't sleep on the $118 corduroy shacket for only $20. And, there's more. These items just made it to the sale section, but they won't last long, that's for sure.
So scroll down (I've already calculated the extra 30% off), make your way over to Madewell and start adding to cart. And whether you have a capsule wardrobe or not, these items are sure to make your closet very happy.
Waffle Knit Boxy Sweatshirt Tee
Made of a super soft waffle knit, this versatile sweatshirt has a relaxed fit, without being too boxy. It delivers an elevated look from your common t-shirt and several reviewers have called it "perfection."
Crewneck Cropped Muscle Tank
Soft, lightweight, boxy, cropped -- this t-shirt is on-trend and super cute. Everyone needs a black t-shirt, and this one is a step above the rest. Oh, and it's only $6.99 with code WINTER30.
Ribbed Double Hoop Earrings
These high-quality, gold-plated earrings are only $11 and just the right accent to any outfit. They feature a textured and smooth hoop, and reviewers rave about their sturdy design.
Brushed Jersey Funnelneck Sweater
For an elevated, casual look, search no farther than this sweater with a funnel neckline. It has a relaxed fit that can easily tuck into your fav high-waisted jeans and it's made of a soft, recycled brushed jersey.
Waffle-Knit Henley Sweater
I want this waffle-knit henley in every color. You can dress it up with some gold jewelry and a skirt, or dress it down with jeans or joggers. It has a relaxed fit and one reviewer reported, "Such great quality, timeless, and soooo cute."
Northside Vintage Tee
Inspired by vintage tees, this shirt is soft and classic. Layer it under a sweater in the winter or wear it on its own in the summer -- it gets used year-round and it's just $9 with code WINTER30.
Drapey Oversized Boyshirt in Stripe
An oversized boyshirt is perfect to layer over a t-shirt or under a boxy sweater. This one is a button-down with a striped fabric and it's $61 off the original price.
Softfade Cotton Boxy Crop Long-Sleeve Tee
Made of a super soft cotton, this long-sleeve cropped tee is a slam dunk with a high-waisted jean or tailored pant. Wear it on its own, layer it with a blazer, tuck it in, leave it out, this versatile piece is perfect for every day.
Denim Button-Up Shirt in Nielsen Wash
Get this $88 denim button-up for just $27. It's a classic piece that you can pair with a tee or wear solo, and it has a high-quality feel that will last wash after wash. Remember to add code WINTER30 at checkout.
Softfade Cotton Boxy-Crop Tee
Reviewers rave that this soft, boxy tee is cropped, but not too cropped, and one fan raved, "obsessed with this shirt in all the colors!" It's only $6 so you should probably get it right now.
Corduroy Twill Oversized Shirt-Jacket
A soft, corduroy shacket is another must for any wardrobe. It looks great with jeans or leggings, and the pockets are just the right size for your phone. This shopper liked that it was a "bit more dressed up and polished than your usual oversized shirt jackets. Good quality with a bit of weight to it too. The striped whisper cotton tees or any other tees look great underneath too!"
The Perfect Vintage Jean
Made of a stretchy denim with a broken-in feel, these high-waisted jeans are a staple for any closet. This fan glowed, "these are the BEST jeans I have ever worn, period."
Softfade Cotton V-Neck Crop Tee
With a scooped V-neck and light, tissue cotton, this cropped tee is ideal for under a cardigan in the winter or on its own in the summer. Reviewers rave that it's the perfect length and you'll rave about the $10 price tag.
Waffle-Knit Sweater Vest
Give your look a preppy twist with this waffle-knit sweater vest. It features capped sleeves and a ribbed trim, and can be worn solo in the fall or layered with a turtleneck or collared shirt when it gets a little chilly.
Ponte Stirrup Leggings
Ponte leggings are a step above your traditional leggings with their thicker fabric and streamlined silhouette. These ponte leggings feature elastic stirrups for slipping into a high boot or sneaker and can be styled with a blazer, oversized sweater, or classic white collared shirt.
Signature Poplin Oversized Boyshirt in Stripe
This boyshirt comes in a cute, light petunia color and features an oversized cut. This shopper noted, "Love having color in my wardrobe and this is perfect, in the perfect shirt. Slightly oversized and great paired with so many pieces." You'll love the $28 price tag.
