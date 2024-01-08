Madewell Added These Bestsellers to Their Sale-On-Sale & I’m Building My Winter Capsule Wardrobe Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whenever there's a big sale, I like to refresh some of the items in my capsule wardrobe (especially when the temperatures start to change). I'm obsessed with my capsule wardrobe – it's taken all the madness out of my closet and given me streamlined and versatile pieces that can be mixed, matched, and layered into a myriad of new outfits. And another thing I'm obsessed with? Madewell. I love how their clothes look and feel on my body, and the quality is top notch. Which is why I'm so excited about the new bestsellers they've added to their sale section and the extra 30% off (with code WINTER30 at checkout).

There are cute t-shirts in a variety of colors, starting at $6.99. You can get an $88 oversized boyshirt for just $27. Don't sleep on the $118 corduroy shacket for only $20. And, there's more. These items just made it to the sale section, but they won't last long, that's for sure.

So scroll down (I've already calculated the extra 30% off), make your way over to Madewell and start adding to cart. And whether you have a capsule wardrobe or not, these items are sure to make your closet very happy.