Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and More Besties Prove Friendship Always Wins at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift weren't the only best buds that reunited at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7. See pics of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and more from the award show.

By Kisha Forde Jan 08, 2024 4:56 PMTags
Awards 2024Golden GlobesSelena GomezTaylor SwiftCelebrities
These lifelong friends were definitely in the building.

Just ask besties Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, whose eye-catching reunion at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7 became a moment that fans simply didn't want to shake off.

And they weren't the only ones that were more than happy to chat with a close friend. BFFs Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, plus Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were also among the epic reunions that went down.

In fact, Taylor had a full squad inside the Beverly Hilton. She was spotted cheering on Emma when the Poor Things actress scooped up a trophy for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy, beating out Jennifer Lawrence, Fantasia Barrino, Natalie Portman, Alma Pöysti and Margot Robbie.

After the ceremony, Emma joked about the "Style" singer's enthusiastic reaction to her win.

"What an a--hole am I right?" she quipped to reporters in the press room. "No, I've known her for almost 20 years, so I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful."

photos
Looking for all the reunions you may missed? Keep reading for a look at these golden BFF moments.

Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon

Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jason Bateman & Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri & Jeremy Allen White

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon

Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling

