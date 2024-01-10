Whaddya Hear, Whaddya Say You Check Out These Secrets About The Sopranos?

Watch : "Sopranos" Diner Honors James Gandolfini

Tony Soprano once said, "Those who want respect, give respect," and, 25 years later, viewers are still paying their respects to The Sopranos.

Considered one of the best TV series of all time, The Sopranos premiered on HBO on Jan. 10, 1999, introducing anti-hero Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini), his wife Carmela (Edie Falco), kids Meadow (Jamie Lynn Sigler) and Anthony Jr. (Robert Iler) and his wild world of mob wiseguys. Created by David Chase, the crime drama ran for six seasons, won 21 Emmys and five Golden Globes and, of course, delivered one of Hollywood's most controversial series finales of all-time. (Cue up Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'"!)

While The Sopranos may have ended its 86-episode murder-filled run in 2007, viewers were brought back to New Jersey in 2021 with the release of The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film starring Gandolfini's son Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano. And there's still speculation that a spinoff series is in the works as Chase agreed to a five-year first-look deal to develop content for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros.