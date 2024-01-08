Reese Witherspoon Deserves an Award for This Golden Update on Big Little Lies Season 3

The mothers of Monterey are back.
Nearly two months after Nicole Kidman announced that season three of Big Little Lies was in the works, Reese Witherspoon delivered some news worth toasting to while at the Golden Globes.
"We are working on it," Reese told Variety about the upcoming season of the beloved HBO series. "Nic and I have been working on it a lot."
Nicole, who is an executive producer on the show alongside The Morning Show star, first dropped the revelation in November at a Ladies Professional Golf Association Q&A event during the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.
"It sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire," the Rabbit Hole actress explained of her love for the series while speaking on stage. "And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success."
Costar Laura Dern also shared her excitement at the possibility of being back on set as the Jurassic Park star gushed over the show's cast.
"Well, let's just say we're best friends in art and in life," Laura noted to Today.com in December. "And there would be nothing more fun for all of us. You know, we would have the time of our lives."
And while fans wait for more updates, keep reading to learn more secrets about the Emmy Award-winning drama.