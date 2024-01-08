The 16 Best Humidifiers on Amazon That Are Affordable and Stylish

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you been blasting the heat this winter? Does your skin feel dry because you live in a dry climate? Do you wake up with a dry throat or sinus issues? Are your plants desperate for some moisture? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then it's time for you to get a humidifier. There are many reasons why you might want to introduce a humidifier into your home and there plenty of benefits to doing so. Whatever your reason, these are the best humidifiers to add a little moisture back into your life.
Benefits of Using a Humidifier
The added moisture that humidifiers pump into the air result in tons of benefits. For starters, dry air can cause irritation to your throat or sinuses and cause allergies to flare up, and humidifiers help lessen the intensity of these problems. During cold and flu season (which feels like is basically year-round at this point), humidifiers can help ease symptoms like coughs. Since blasting the heat or AC can dry out your skin and cause chapped lips, humidifiers are also a great way to soothe dry skin and flaky lips since they replenish moisture. If you're a plant parent, a humidifier can also help tropical varieties to flourish.
With humidifiers starting at just $15 and with so many chic and aesthetically pleasing options to choose from, there's no reason to put off purchasing one any loner. From heavy duty and compact options to stylish ones that you'll want to display, these are the 16 best humidifiers that are stylish, affordable, and all conveniently available on Amazon.
UODBUYO Mini Humidifier
This mini humidifier that resembles a planted cactus is perfect if you're tight on space and want something that looks good, too. It's small enough to place on your desk or take with you anywhere.
Rave review: "For a small, cute humidifier, it packs a punch! The air conditioning and constant computer use make my eyes feel dry. This little cactus helps a lot with my dry-eye problem."
Pure Enrichment® MistAire™ Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
This best-selling humidifier has 81,500+ 5-star ratings because it's simple yet effective. It has a 25-hour run time and covers 250 square feet, an automatic shut-off feature, an optional nightlight, and is super quiet.
Rave review: "After trying numerous humidifiers, I've finally found the perfect one! This humidifier is a game-changer, offering a straightforward and effective solution without the unnecessary complications."
Everlasting Comfort Large Air Humidifier
The bigger the room, the bigger the humidifier. This large one run covers 500 square feet and has a 50-hour run time, which means less refilling on your part. It also has an LED nightlight, automatic shut-off, and a tray to pour in some essential oils. It's garnered 37,300+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "I bought this nearly two years ago- use it daily from Nov thru May to counter dry heat from my heater. Works great and extremely reliable/ sturdy. It gets my humidity up quite fast and is easy to adjust humidity levels you want."
FABULETTA 4.5L Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier & Oil Diffuser
This humidifier, which comes in a gorgeous sage green, covers 377 square feet and boasts a 45-hour run time. It has three mist settings as well as a choice between cool or warm mist plus it has a tray that can be filled with essential oils.
Rave Review: "This will be our third humidifier and I will say I wish I bought this one first! It is easy to use, easy to clean, and I love the auto setting for a perfect humidity percentage in the room while we sleep!"
Pure Enrichment® PureBaby® Cloud Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
This cloud-shaped humidifier is so darn cute, and works super well. It has a 24-hour run time and covers up to 250 square feet, plus it has an LED light with over seven relaxing color options and a nozzle to adjust moisture output.
Rave review: "I've bought what feels like 100 humidifiers, this one takes the cake. Aesthetically pleasing AND I can fit my hand it in to clean every crevice. Every other one had has grown mold because they have small openings to clean the inside, this one does not."
MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier
This compact, table-top humidifier is ideal for anyone short on space. Since it's rechargeable, you can move this about your home with ease. It has two mist modes – continuous or intermittent – and comes in six cute colors, not to mention it has 15,900+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "I love this product! It's perfect. It may be tiny but it sure is mighty! My house was like a desert and I needed something for small spaces and THIS. IS. IT. Very quiet and lasts alot longer than you think before refill."
LEVOIT Quiet Cool Mist Air Humidifier
If you're looking for a smaller humidifier that still packs a punch, try this one which has 18,300+ 5-star ratings. It has a knob to adjust the moisture output, a simple design, and still delivers a 25-hour run time.
Rave review: "I was skeptical but decided to try this "LEVOIT Top Fill Humidifier." It is exceptionally easy to use, lasts the entire night on one fill, is surprisingly small yet delivers a strong "cloud" of humidity into the room."
Vromoon Colorful Cool Mini Humidifier
This aesthetically pleasing humidifier won't clash with your home's decor. It's made from beautiful wood and has a flower-shaped spout that adjusts the mist when twisted. Even better, it provides seven hues of ambient lighting and doubles as an essential oil diffuser.
Rave review: "This is a wonderful humidifier for travel or for your office. It's small but mighty. The faux wood accent works in multiple decor schemes. It works really well."
Tramontina Store Cool Mist Humidifier for Smart App
With over 15,900 5-star ratings, this large humidifier is perfect if you've got a big room you want to pack with moisture. You can control the mist, humidity levels, and temperature via the included remote or downloadable app. Plus, it has a sleep setting that's ultra-quiet and a tray to add essential oils.
Crane Adorables Ultrasonic Humidifiers
If you don't want a boring old humidifier, go for this adorable Hello Kitty one, which also comes in other adorable animal characters like a fox, sheep, or monkey. Not only is it cute, but it also covers 500 square feet and has a 24-hour run time.
Rave review: "I absolutely love my froggy friend! It works perfectly and is the perfect size for my small apartment. Amazing quality for how low-cost it was compared to other humidifiers! And yes, I'm 23 and I have a froggy humidifier"
Vicks Filter-Free Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Vicks is known for their killer products, but did you know that they also make humidifiers? This one, which has over 12,800 5-star ratings, provides up to 30 hours of cooling, moisture-filled mis and has a knob to adjust the output. It also comes with a vapor pad that releases that beloved Vicks scent.
Rave review: "This humidifier is easy to fill, has a nice large basin so I'm not constantly refilling it, has an adjustable dial so I can control the steam flow, and best of all it's pretty quiet."
PUR Honeywell Mini Cool Mist humidifier
This tiny but mighty humidifier is perfect for keeping on your bedside table. It has a compact shape that delivers 24 hours of moisture, a knob to adjust the level of mist, and an essential oil tray. Choose from four chic colors, like blue or pink.
Rave review: "it's powerful for its size and SO QUIET. Love love love it. It's also so cute looking. Would recommend to anyone."
Crane Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for Bedroom
This tear-drop shaped humidifier is quiet yet powerful, covering up to 500 square feet. It has a knob to adjust humidity levels and a 360 degree rotating spout for the perfect angle, not to mention it has 11,200+ 5-star ratings. It's available in eight fun shades.
Rave review: "I am in love with this thing. The humidity in my bedroom has gone up from 16% to 37% in no time at all, and within hours of turning this thing on I felt genuinely healthier and a lot less dry."
GENIANI Top Fill Humidifier with Essential Oil Diffuser
Boasting over 26,800 5-star ratings, this humidifier has a 40-hour run time and is ideal for large spaces. It has three mist settings (low, medium, or high) and will automatically adjust based on how much moisture is in the air. Plus, it has a tray you can fill up with essential oils.
Rave review: "This is an excellent humidifier! I can't hear any sound at all except when I press the button to turn it on. It creates a nano mist and helps our dry sinuses."
LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom
This large humidifier is ideal for big spaces, with a 60-hour runtime and coverage of up to 505 feet. It has several settings, like a timer and mist options, which can be adjusted directly from the device or via an app. It has 18,600+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "This thing is great. It has a nice big capacity and is super easy to fill. Just pull off the top cover and fill it up through the huge opening. The handles make it easy to carry from our bathtub where we fill it. The app is also super easy to use. This thing is literally set and forget."
raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier Diffuser
This sleek humidifier will blend seamlessly into your home and provide you with up to 30 hours of moisture. It opens from the top, making it easy to fill, and has a knob to adjust the mist output. Plus you can put essential oils in it.
Rave review: "As someone who values functionality and aesthetics in household appliances, this cool mist humidifier has been a game-changer for me. Not only does it efficiently add moisture to the air, making a noticeable difference in my living space's comfort level, but its sleek and modern design is an added bonus."