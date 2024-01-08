Emma Stone Jokingly Reacts to Support From “A--hole” Taylor Swift

Watch : 2024 Golden Globes Recap: Viral Memes & Must-See Moments!

It was actually a full crowd of friends that applauded Emma Stone's 2024 Golden Globes win.

And one who struggled the most to calm down was her good pal Taylor Swift. In fact, the Grammy winner seemed so enchanted by Emma's win for her work in Poor Things that a reporter even asked the actress what she thought about it during a post-win interview.

"What an a--hole am I right?" Emma joked, as seen in video shared to social media. "No, I've known her for almost 20 years, so I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful."

Though she couldn't help but add one more time, "Yes, what an a--hole."

Emma took home the win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy, edging out fellow actors Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings), Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Natalie Portman (May December), Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves) and Margot Robbie (Barbie).