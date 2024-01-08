Jo Koy Defends "Cute" Golden Globes Joke About Taylor Swift Amid Criticism

After Golden Globes host Jo Koy joked the ceremony would have "fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift" than the NFL, the singer—who's dating Travis Kelce—weighed in without saying a word.

Did Jo Koy fumble this Golden Globes joke?

After the host made a comment about the Jan. 7 ceremony having fewer cutaways to Taylor Swift than the NFL, cameras spotted the "Karma" singer—whose Eras Tour film was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement—taking a sip from her glass. 

And although the internet certainly has some thoughts about Koy's comments, calling them "cheap," the comedian is hoping for a pass.

"Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute," he told Entertainment Tonight of his Swift joke. "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all." 

E! News has reached out to Swift's team for comment and has not yet heard back.

Koy's joke about Swift—who is dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce—references the attention she's been receiving at NFL games this season while supporting her boyfriend.

Swift even addressed the camera shots last month in her December cover story for TIME's Person of the Year.

"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she noted. "I'm just there to support Travis."

"I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much," Swift added, "and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Swift wasn't in attendance at the Chiefs' latest game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 7, given it coincided with the Globes and the fact the Kelce was inactive. Though the team did score one final victory of their regular season, defeating the Chargers 13 to 12 at SoFi Stadium.

Which means all those dad, Brads and Chads should probably prepare themselves to see the 12-time Grammy winner when the Chiefs face off against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13 in the NFL's Wild Card round.

In the meantime, see the gorgeous looks Swift and more stars turned heads in at the Golden Globes...

