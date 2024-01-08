Jo Koy Defends "Cute" Golden Globes Joke About Taylor Swift Amid Criticism

Watch : 2024 Golden Globes Recap: Viral Memes & Must-See Moments!

Did Jo Koy fumble this Golden Globes joke?

After the host made a comment about the Jan. 7 ceremony having fewer cutaways to Taylor Swift than the NFL, cameras spotted the "Karma" singer—whose Eras Tour film was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement—taking a sip from her glass.

And although the internet certainly has some thoughts about Koy's comments, calling them "cheap," the comedian is hoping for a pass.

"Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute," he told Entertainment Tonight of his Swift joke. "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."

E! News has reached out to Swift's team for comment and has not yet heard back.

Koy's joke about Swift—who is dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce—references the attention she's been receiving at NFL games this season while supporting her boyfriend.

Swift even addressed the camera shots last month in her December cover story for TIME's Person of the Year.