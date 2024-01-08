What Jennifer Lawrence Really Mouthed to the Camera During Her Golden Globes Category

Watch : 2024 Golden Globes Recap: Viral Memes & Must-See Moments!

Jennifer Lawrence wasn't ready to take her movie title to heart.

The actress was nominated for her role in No Hard Feelings at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7 and during the announcement for her Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture category, she made sure to turn the moment into a joke.

As her name was announced, Jennifer looked into the camera and mouthed the words, "If I don't win, I'm leaving."

She even reinforced the message with a thumb pointing towards the exit and added what looked like the words, "I'll leave."

But ultimately, despite her pronouncement, the Hunger Games alum remained at the awards ceremony even when her name wasn't called. In fact, it was her IRL BFF Emma Stone who won for her work in Poor Things, and if Jennifer's reaction of jumping up in excitement is any indication, she felt nothing but excitement for Emma.