What Jennifer Lawrence Really Mouthed to the Camera During Her Golden Globes Category

Jennifer Lawrence wasn't ready to take her movie title to heart.
The actress was nominated for her role in No Hard Feelings at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7 and during the announcement for her Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture category, she made sure to turn the moment into a joke.
As her name was announced, Jennifer looked into the camera and mouthed the words, "If I don't win, I'm leaving."
She even reinforced the message with a thumb pointing towards the exit and added what looked like the words, "I'll leave."
But ultimately, despite her pronouncement, the Hunger Games alum remained at the awards ceremony even when her name wasn't called. In fact, it was her IRL BFF Emma Stone who won for her work in Poor Things, and if Jennifer's reaction of jumping up in excitement is any indication, she felt nothing but excitement for Emma.
And though she didn't get a chance to make an acceptance speech at the actual ceremony, the Academy Award winner did have a few thank yous to share after being nominated.
"I had so much fun making No Hard Feelings, it almost feels wrong to accept such an honor," she shared in a statement with E! News at the time. "But I will!!!"
She continued, "I have Gene Stupnitsky to thank for his hilarious, heartwarming script and direction. Without Gene, Maddie Barker would've just been left as a figment of parental nightmares. Andrew Barth Feldman, I love you to the moon and back. I treasure our friendship, thank you for being the only Percy and for every day that we've spent together on and off set."
