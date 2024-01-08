Selena Gomez Declares Herself the Real Winner for Post Golden Globes PDA With Benny Blanco

Watch : Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Caught Whispering Secrets at the 2024 Golden Globes!

Selena Gomez had a ball at the Golden Globes.

And the perfect way to close out the night? A sweet kiss with her prince charming.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared a photo on her Instagram Story locking lips with Benny Blanco at the end of the night, while still clad in her red Giorgio Armani Privé gown. And while the music producer didn't attend the event where Selena was nominated for best performance in a musical or comedy series for the Hulu show, their romance was her real award as wrote atop the snap, "I won."

And the couple, who went public a month ago, can't seem to keep their hands to themselves. In fact, the "Single Soon" singer has posted multiple photos of herself kissing Benny and of the pair cuddling inside an art installation in December. The "Eastside" musician was even her kiss on New Year's Eve.