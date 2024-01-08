Selena Gomez Declares Herself the Real Winner for Post Golden Globes PDA With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez had a ball at the Golden Globes.
And the perfect way to close out the night? A sweet kiss with her prince charming.
The Only Murders in the Building star shared a photo on her Instagram Story locking lips with Benny Blanco at the end of the night, while still clad in her red Giorgio Armani Privé gown. And while the music producer didn't attend the event where Selena was nominated for best performance in a musical or comedy series for the Hulu show, their romance was her real award as wrote atop the snap, "I won."
And the couple, who went public a month ago, can't seem to keep their hands to themselves. In fact, the "Single Soon" singer has posted multiple photos of herself kissing Benny and of the pair cuddling inside an art installation in December. The "Eastside" musician was even her kiss on New Year's Eve.
But the smooch wasn't the only exciting highlight for Selena. The 31-year-old shared other moments from the night on her Instagram Story, including a cute kissy pose with OMITB season three costar Meryl Streep, a pic with Jennifer Aniston, a snap embracing bestie Taylor Swift and a photo with Florence Pugh.
And although Selena didn't take home the award for her category, the show was still a blast as it proved to be a real girls' night. After all, she was spotted intensely whispering with the "Karma" singer and Keleigh Sperry Teller. The trio, who all had shocked expressions on their faces during the encounter, went viral as fans speculated whether they were spilling some major tea.
But while we cheer on Selena for her special win of the night with Benny, keep reading to see who took home awards at the 2024 Golden Globes.