Tearful Derek Hough Dedicates Emmy Win to "Beautiful" Wife Hayley Erbert After Skull Surgery

Watch : Derek Hough Shares Update on Hayley Erbert's Latest Skull Surgery

Derek Hough deserves a perfect 10 for his moving award show speech.

The Dancing With the Stars judge was brought to tears at the Creative Arts Emmys on Jan. 7 while reflecting on his wife Hayley Erbert's recent health journey.

"Exactly a month ago I was in the hospital. This is a different moment," Hough said, per Deadline, while accepting his award for Outstanding Choreography. "A life-changing moment reminded me to really savor every moment."

Erbert underwent emergency surgery after becoming "disoriented" during the couple's Dec. 6 Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C. Days later, the dancer had a second successful surgery on her skull and has been recovering ever since.

"What a stark contrast this has been," Hough, who won the Emmy—his fourth total—for creating a DWTS routine to Michael Buble's "Higher," continued. "I just flew in from Washington, DC, last night."

The 38-year-old went on to dedicate his award to his "beautiful wife" Erbert.

"Your strength and your courage this whole month has been unbelievable," he said. "You inspire me every day."