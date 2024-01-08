Tearful Derek Hough Dedicates Emmy Win to "Beautiful" Wife Hayley Erbert After Skull Surgery

Derek Hough deserves a perfect 10 for his moving award show speech.
The Dancing With the Stars judge was brought to tears at the Creative Arts Emmys on Jan. 7 while reflecting on his wife Hayley Erbert's recent health journey.
"Exactly a month ago I was in the hospital. This is a different moment," Hough said, per Deadline, while accepting his award for Outstanding Choreography. "A life-changing moment reminded me to really savor every moment."
Erbert underwent emergency surgery after becoming "disoriented" during the couple's Dec. 6 Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C. Days later, the dancer had a second successful surgery on her skull and has been recovering ever since.
"What a stark contrast this has been," Hough, who won the Emmy—his fourth total—for creating a DWTS routine to Michael Buble's "Higher," continued. "I just flew in from Washington, DC, last night."
The 38-year-old went on to dedicate his award to his "beautiful wife" Erbert.
"Your strength and your courage this whole month has been unbelievable," he said. "You inspire me every day."
After a difficult December, Erbert and Hough penned a message to their supporters while celebrating Christmas.
"Cherishing the greatest gift of all," they shared in a joint post on Instagram. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment."
Erbert, who tied the knot with Hough in August, also reflected on her journey in a New Year's Eve note.
"2023 was a year of the highest of highs and some life changing moments," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I'm so grateful for the people in my life that have stood by me through it ALL. Cheers to a beautiful new year of new adventures, lots of love, and so much more life to live."
And Hough couldn't help but praise his dancing partner in the comments.
"My courageous quiet warrior wife," he wrote. "What a year we have had. So many things to be thankful for. This video brings me to tears. I'm so in awe of you and more in love with you each day."