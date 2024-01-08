Get $174 Worth of Beauty Products for $25— Peter Thomas Roth, Sunday Riley, Clinique, and More

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Perfecting your beauty routine takes a lot of trial and error. You will never know if a product works for you unless you try it (obviously), and, unfortunately, that means I have spent so much money on makeup and skincare that didn't make the cut for my daily must-haves. If you feel like you're missing something in your current routine or if you just love the joy of experiencing new products, the smartest thing to purchase is a value set. You can try a bunch of products and save money instead of buying each item individually.
If you love Peter Thomas Roth, Sunday Riley, True Botanicals, and Clinique, there's a major deal you need to check out. You can get $174 worth of beauty products for only $25 when you get this value set with 12 premium products from QVC. This bundle is an ideal introduction to new products and a great opportunity to stock up on your favorites.
If you're interested, hurry up and shop because this one is almost sold out!
TILI Try It, Love It 12pc Countdown To Beauty Calendar
Pamper yourself with these viral products from top brands:
- 5-fl oz Azure Nourishing Peel-Off Mask
- 0.14-oz ChellaMini Manifest Bronze Eyeshadow Palette
- 0.14-oz Clinique High Impact Mascara
- 0.17-fl oz Crepe Erase Body Firm Overnight Facial Plumping Treatment
- 14 Elemis Resurfacing Facial Pads
- 0.03-oz Lawless Lip Liner
- 0.25-oz Le Mini Macaron Nail Stickers
- 0.05-oz Mally Highlighter
- 0.17-fl oz PTR Instant Firm Primer
- 0.27-fl oz Sunday Riley Good Genes
- 0.16-fl oz True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
- 0.24-fl oz YENSA Tone Up Primer
If you need more info before shopping, check out some of reviews of the set
TILI Try It, Love It 12pc Countdown To Beauty Calendar Reviews
A shopper raved, "The products inside are also top and excellent brands. My husband was so impressed by the box that he asked me to order two more for our daughters-in-law. Can't believe the price for 12 top notch products."
Another reviewed, "This is the first TILI box I've tried. I am 62 and have been looking at several anti-aging creams and this really gives me the opportunity to try different ones. I really like everything in this box."
A customer gushed, "Everything I have tried on here so far has been amazing! Love the skin care products definitely worth the $$ and really wasn't very much so a great value!"
A reviewer wrote, "Great Purchase!! I bought this for my daughter and I and we both love it. The box is beautiful. So far every product we have gotten, we're excited to try. I would order this again!!!!!"
