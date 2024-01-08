Love is in the Cart With This $111 Deal on a $349 Kate Spade Bag and Other 80% Discounts You’ll Adore

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The new year has begun, and while you may think Valentine's Day is still ages away, trust us when we tell you it'll be here before you know it. Which obviously means it's time to start thinking about the fabulous outfit you're going to wear for the big day that's full of love and (let's be real) everything pink. Whether you're spending it with the girlies, partner, or even your furry friend (guilty!), nothing will upgrade your fit more than a cute as a button accessory. We're not joking when we tell you that these picks from our go-to handbag spot, Kate Spade Outlet, are like an instant dose of sweetness for the anticipated holiday of love. Think: A heart-shaped handbag that's totally TikTok-approved or rose gold pendants that are just downright adorable. And the best part? They're all currently on sale, with up to 80% discounts on crossbodies like this Madison Lip Toss Duffle bag featuring kiss marks all over and so much more.
So, if you're just as in love with adorable Valentine's Day-inspired accessories and bags as much as us, keep reading for our top picks from Kate Spade Outlet's sale section you won't be able to resist adding to your cart stat.
Love Shack Heart Crossbody
If you're looking for the most perfect bag ever, nothing screams Valentine's Day like a heart-shaped crossbody. This Love Shack Kate Spade one went mega-viral all over TikTok, so you KNOW it's approved by all the girlies and will instantly upgrade your perfectly pink ensemble. It also comes in a vibrant red.
Madison Lip Toss Duffle Crossbody
Not only can you score this chic lipstick print crossbody for up to 80% off right now (Pssst: use code EXTRA20 at checkout), it's also roomy enough to hold all your daily essentials like your lip gloss, wallet, keys, and plenty of snacks.
Perfect Heart Sweater
The answer is no... you can never have too many sweaters, especially when they're as adorable and pink as this Perfect Heart sweater from Kate Spade. It features a slightly oversized fit for peak comfiness (especially after eating all those yummy Valentine's chocolates) and has a playful heart print that's right on theme for the upcoming holiday.
Heart Hardware Metal Keyfob
This cute heart-shaped keychain is here to save you from the constant struggle of digging around your bag for your keys. Say goodbye to endless key-searching headaches!
Kiss Kiss Linear Earrings
If you prefer a more subtle way to celebrate the holiday of love, opt for the sparkly Kiss Kiss Linear earrings from Kate Spade. Featuring bedazzled lips as the stud and three hanging heart-shaped stones, this accessory is just what you need to complete any outfit.
Mwah 3D Lip Crossbody
Kiss away any doubt about which purse you should buy for Valentine's Day with this Mwah 3D Lip crossbody. It's chic, playful, and guaranteed to turn heads.
Madison Heartfelt Geo Flap Crossbody
Make your Galentine's Day extra special by adding this Heartfelt Geo Flap crossbody to your fit. Made from Saffiano leather, we love this one for its mini heart pattern and easy magnetic snap closure.
Colorblock Collar
If your furry friend is your Valentine's date this year, don't forget to treat them with an extra special gift like this Colorblock collar. It's available in a snug fit for small pups and a roomier one for the big ones, showcasing our favorite Valentine's Day colors—Pink and Red, obvi!
Heart Hardware Micro Flap Crossbody
For those grab-and-go days, opt for the Micro Flap crossbody. Stylish and minimal, it holds just what you need. And can we talk about that heart hardware closure? It's literally as cute as a button.
Kiss Kiss Mini Pendant
Every kiss begins with a sparkly necklace, am I right, or am I right?! So, don't forget to add this Kiss Kiss mini pendant necklace to your collection. It's the perfect touch of charm and glamour that'll have you shining bright on any occasion. Because, let's be honest, a little extra sparkle makes everything better!
Love Shack Heart Crossbody
Pearls never go out of style, and that's why we're currently in love with this black Love Shack Heart crossbody featuring a glamorous pearl embellished handle. It also comes in a white colorway.
Looking to shop more can't-miss sales to kick off the new year? Check out Coach Outlet's 70% off clearance sale for $53 wallets, $68 crossbodies & more.