Kieran Culkin Winning His First Golden Globe and Telling Pedro Pascal to "Suck It" Is the Energy We Need

Kieran Culkin brought a little bit of Roman Roy with him to the stage at the 2024 Golden Globes.

How else do you explain him poking fun at a man who has his arm in a cast, after all?!

Obviously it was all in good fun when Culkin, the night's winner for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his pitch-perfect performance as the tied-for-first-most-complicated heir on HBO's Succession, told fellow nominee Pedro Pascal just what to do.

"I was nominated for a Golden Globe [for Igby Goes Down] like 20 years ago," Culkin said, "and when that moment passed I remember thinking I would never be back in this room again. Which was fine, whatever, but thanks to Succession I've been in here a couple times, it's nice. This is a nice moment."

He quickly added, holding up his statue, "Suck it, Pedro, sorry. Mine."

The star of The Last of Us, who had what we call a year-long moment in 2023, chuckled and then mimed a sad face though his shoulders continued to shudder with laughter.

And that, friends, is what we call HBO synergy.