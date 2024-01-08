Glen Powell Reacts After Being Mistaken for Justin Hartley at 2024 Golden Globes

This is not Glen Powell.
While the Anyone But You actor was not among the celebrities walking the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes, he was accidentally credited as an attendee after The Hollywood Reporter credited a photo of This Is Us star Justin Hartley as Glen. And the 36-year-old was quickly made aware of the case of mistaken identity. In fact, he couldn't help but see a silver lining.
I think this is the perfect time to announce," Glen quipped on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a screenshot of the since-deleted post, "that @justinhartley and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time."
The Top Gun: Maverick star's idea may have been off the cuff, but the possibilities are endless.
Justin, 46, meanwhile, turned the award show into a sweet date night with wife Sofia Pernas. After all, the 34-year-old couldn't help but gush over having the Tracker star on her arm.
"I feel lucky," Sofia exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton before the Jan. 7 awards show, describing what it was like to be there with her heartthrob husband of two years. "It's really nice. Shout-out to Taylor Swift and her 'Lover' song, that lyric, 'when I feel like everyone in the room wants you.'"
And more than two years into the marriage, The Brave alum is still feeling the bliss.
"It's sort of like that, I feel so lucky." she continued. "You just go,' That's my partner,' and of course everybody feels that way about him—do not touch him—but he's beautiful, he's sexy, he's lovely, he has the biggest heart, and he's so, so, so kind."
As for Justin? He marveled over the Pamella Roland gown Sofia donned for the occasion.
"It's numbing, it's so beautiful," he noted. "It's very her, you know. It's not overstated but it's very elegant, very sexy, very unique, very smart. So I think it's perfect."
