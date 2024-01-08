Glen Powell Reacts After Being Mistaken for Justin Hartley at 2024 Golden Globes

Watch : Justin Hartley and Mo McRae Discuss New Movie & Tease MAJOR Projects

This is not Glen Powell.

While the Anyone But You actor was not among the celebrities walking the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes, he was accidentally credited as an attendee after The Hollywood Reporter credited a photo of This Is Us star Justin Hartley as Glen. And the 36-year-old was quickly made aware of the case of mistaken identity. In fact, he couldn't help but see a silver lining.

I think this is the perfect time to announce," Glen quipped on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a screenshot of the since-deleted post, "that ⁦@justinhartley and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time."

The Top Gun: Maverick star's idea may have been off the cuff, but the possibilities are endless.

Justin, 46, meanwhile, turned the award show into a sweet date night with wife Sofia Pernas. After all, the 34-year-old couldn't help but gush over having the Tracker star on her arm.