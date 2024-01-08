Robert De Niro Thought His Name Was Called at the Golden Globes When Robert Downey Jr. Won

Watch : Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

It happens.

Robert De Niro's reaction was no Angela-Bassett-at-the-Oscars or anything, but his ears definitely perked up when he heard his first name announced as the winner of the 2024 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (by Bassett, incidentally, as last year's Globe winner for supporting actress). A second later, however, it was Robert Downey Jr. making his way to the stage, but such are the risks of being named an actor named Robert and starring in one of the most acclaimed films of the year.

Downey, incidentally, won for his turn as the nefariously motivated Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, while De Niro was nominated for his performance as the nefariously motivated William King Hale in Killers of the Flower Moon, both real people portrayed in a ripped-from-an-acclaimed-nonfiction-bestseller three-hour film.

De Niro—who incidentally has never won a competitive Globe but was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in 2011—was, however, the target of one of host Jo Koy's most risqué zingers in his monologue, the comedian quipping about the two-time Oscar winner, "Your last performance has got to be your greatest performance ever. How'd you get her pregnant at 80?"

The star, while 80 now, was 79 when his seventh child was born, but who's counting? (And cue the mob-beating-related memes that started to file in on the site formerly known as Twitter...)