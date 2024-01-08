Exclusive

Golden Globes 2024: Oprah Reveals The Special Gift She Loves To Receive the Most

At the 2024 Golden Globes, The Color Purple producer Oprah Winfrey opened up about the one gift she loves to receive more than anything else.

What do you get for someone who has everything? Oprah Winfrey has an idea. 

At the Golden Globes 2024 on Jan. 7, she shared the gift she likes to receive over anything else. 

"The best thing that anybody can ever do for me is a personal handwritten note," the 69-year-old told E! News' Keltie Knight on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton. "That means more to me than anything." 

The former talk show host—who wore a purple Louis Vuitton long-sleeved dress on the red carpet—doesn't like receiving tchotchkes. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

"Don't," she added of any miscellaneous gift-buying. "I have a box now of all the notes from the heart." (For more interviews, tune into E! News Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.)

Also close to her heart? Working on The Color Purple as a producer.

"I finally got my name on the poster," she raved. "My name was not on the poster for the original film because I wasn't a big enough name to have my name on the poster."

The film—which hit theaters on Christmas Day—earned two nominations at The Golden Globes including Danielle Brooks' Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture and Fantasia Barrino's Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

