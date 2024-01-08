Golden Globes 2024: Will Ferrell Reveals If He’d Sign On For a Ken-Centric Barbie Sequel

Watch : E! Insider Wrapped Most Memorable Golden Globes Looks

This Ken is ready to go back to Barbie Land.

At the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7, Will Ferrell shared his interest in a potential Ken-centered Barbie sequel. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

"I would die to be in the Ken spin-off," the actor told E! News' Keltie Knight on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton, noting his Kenergy is "on 24/7. Not a question."

Ferrell even plans to take the matter up with one of his former costars, Ryan Gosling, saying: "I gotta hit Ryan up to make sure I'm in the sequel."

A potential follow up should come as no surprise to fans as the Greta Gerwig-directed film fantastically dominated at the box office.

"I have to say when I first stepped on those sets, I was like, 'This is going to be really a zeitgeist moment, I just knew it," Ferrell shared. "I'm so happy the movie did everything I thought it was going to do."