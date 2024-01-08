Golden Globes 2024: Will Ferrell Reveals If He’d Sign On For a Ken-Centric Barbie Sequel

This Ken is ready to go back to Barbie Land.
At the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7, Will Ferrell shared his interest in a potential Ken-centered Barbie sequel. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
"I would die to be in the Ken spin-off," the actor told E! News' Keltie Knight on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton, noting his Kenergy is "on 24/7. Not a question."
Ferrell even plans to take the matter up with one of his former costars, Ryan Gosling, saying: "I gotta hit Ryan up to make sure I'm in the sequel."
A potential follow up should come as no surprise to fans as the Greta Gerwig-directed film fantastically dominated at the box office.
"I have to say when I first stepped on those sets, I was like, ‘This is going to be really a zeitgeist moment, I just knew it," Ferrell shared. "I'm so happy the movie did everything I thought it was going to do." (For more interviews, tune into E! News Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.)
He's not the only one to comment on a potential Barbie sequel. Margot Robbie also gave her one condition to signing on for any follow-ups.
"It would be up to Greta," she told E! News in November. "I wouldn't do it without Greta."
But even if the movie doesn't have any continuation, its success has been unbelievable. Barbie is up for six 2024 Golden Globes—including individual nominations for Gerwig, Robbie, and Gosling.
