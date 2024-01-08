Golden Globes 2024: Angela Bassett Reveals If She's Tired of Doing the Thing

Watch : Angela Bassett Reveals If She’s Tired of the ‘Did the Thing’ Meme

Angela Bassett is still ready to do the thing.

While walking the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star reflected on one of the most viral moments from last year's award season: Ariana DeBose's BAFTAs rap where she declared, "Angela Bassett did the thing." But despite that catchy line more than likely following her wherever she goes, is the 65-year-old tired of hearing it?

"I am not," Angela exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight while on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Jan. 7. "As long as there's breath I must do the thing." (For more from the Golden Globes, tune into E! News Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.)

But the 2023 Golden Globe winner, who donned in a long-sleeved off-the-shoulder black Dolce & Gabbana gown, doesn't want to the thing all by herself. As she added, "We all must. Never stop—whatever your thing is."