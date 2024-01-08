Golden Globes 2024: Angela Bassett Reveals If She's Tired of Doing the Thing

Angela Bassett is still ready to do the thing.
While walking the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star reflected on one of the most viral moments from last year's award season: Ariana DeBose's BAFTAs rap where she declared, "Angela Bassett did the thing." But despite that catchy line more than likely following her wherever she goes, is the 65-year-old tired of hearing it?
"I am not," Angela exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight while on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Jan. 7. "As long as there's breath I must do the thing." (For more from the Golden Globes, tune into E! News Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.)
But the 2023 Golden Globe winner, who donned in a long-sleeved off-the-shoulder black Dolce & Gabbana gown, doesn't want to the thing all by herself. As she added, "We all must. Never stop—whatever your thing is."
The 9-1-1 star has previously shared her fondness for the name drop, which occurred as Ariana, who opened the 2023 BAFTAS with a musical number, gave a shoutout to several of the nominees, including Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis.
"It was fun to hear all the names celebrated and pronounced," Angela told E! News at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards one week after the viral moment. "It's always good to hear your name. I loved it. I love Ariana."
As for Ariana, she's taken the viral moment in jest, even making a coy reference to it at the Screen Actors Guild Awards just a few weeks later. But despite any criticism or memes from the moment, the Oscar winner revealed the noise it made was actually the point of her rap.
"That's what I wanted to do," she explained on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. "It's not like I was like, 'Hey BAFTA, let me in!' They actually called me, believe it or not. That was the assignment, like, 'Come celebrate women.' I was like, 'Absolutely!' And we did that, and it was fun."
