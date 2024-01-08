Exclusive

Golden Globes 2024: Sam Claflin Reveals How Stevie Nicks Reacted to Daisy Jones & the Six

Sam Claflin says Stevie Nicks contacted him personally after watching him on the miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six, for which he is nominated for his first Golden Globe.

By Corinne Heller Jan 08, 2024 1:16 AMTags
TVRed CarpetMusicAwards 2024Golden GlobesExclusivesStevie NicksSam Claflin
Watch: E! Insider Wrapped Most Memorable Golden Globes Looks

Hours before the world will find out if Sam Claflin wins his first Golden Globe, he feels he's already a winner because of one simple reason.

The actor says he has received kudos for his performance as musician Billy Dunne in the miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six from music legend Stevie Nicks.

"Stevie Nicks reached out personally, which to me, is [like] I've won already," Sam told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7. "I don't care about winning tonight. I feel like that recognition, to me, means the world."

The actor said the rocker, of whom he has been a lifelong fan, told him that his performance in Daisy Jones & the Six was "heartbreaking." He added, "She sent me a bunch of flowers. I arrived to L.A. with this note. That to me is everything. So I feel very smug right now, very, very blessed."

The Amazon Prime Video miniseries, which also stars Riley KeoughCamila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse, focuses on a 70s rock band that breaks up following relationship drama between its two lead singers—bringing to mind Stevie's real-life past romance with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.

photos
Golden Globes 2024: Red Carpet Couples

"Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time," Stevie wrote on Instagram last August. "In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish [late Fleetwood Mac member] Christine [McVie]could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue..."

Corey Nickols / Getty Images for IMDb / Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Fashion as the Stars Arrive

2
Exclusive

Jennifer Lawrence's Complaints on "Awful" Wedding Day Are So Relatable

3

Margot Robbie and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes

Daisy Jones & the Six has not been renewed for a second season, although Sam wishes it were. "I hope so," he said. "I feel like there's more story to tell and I had so much fun doing it that that would definitely be something that I would choose to happen, if I could."

For more from Sam, tune into E! News tomorrow, Jan. 8. For now, keep reading to see all the stars at the Golden Globes.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Keri Russell

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Leonardo DiCaprio

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Elizabeth Olsen

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billie Eillish

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Oprah Winfrey

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren

In Dolce & Gabbana.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

In Dior.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Danielle Brooks

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Fantasia Barrino

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Natalie Portman

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kevin Costner

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Janelle James

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lenny Kravitz

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Wanda Sykes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

James Marsden

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globes 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Fashion as the Stars Arrive

2
Exclusive

Jennifer Lawrence's Complaints on "Awful" Wedding Day Are So Relatable

3

Margot Robbie and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes

4

Taylor Swift Attends Golden Globes Over Travis Kelce’s NFL Game

5
Exclusive

Hailee Steinfeld Addresses Josh Allen Engagement Speculation