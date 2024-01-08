Golden Globes 2024: Sam Claflin Reveals How Stevie Nicks Reacted to Daisy Jones & the Six

Watch : E! Insider Wrapped Most Memorable Golden Globes Looks

Hours before the world will find out if Sam Claflin wins his first Golden Globe, he feels he's already a winner because of one simple reason.

The actor says he has received kudos for his performance as musician Billy Dunne in the miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six from music legend Stevie Nicks.

"Stevie Nicks reached out personally, which to me, is [like] I've won already," Sam told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7. "I don't care about winning tonight. I feel like that recognition, to me, means the world."

The actor said the rocker, of whom he has been a lifelong fan, told him that his performance in Daisy Jones & the Six was "heartbreaking." He added, "She sent me a bunch of flowers. I arrived to L.A. with this note. That to me is everything. So I feel very smug right now, very, very blessed."

The Amazon Prime Video miniseries, which also stars Riley Keough, Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse, focuses on a 70s rock band that breaks up following relationship drama between its two lead singers—bringing to mind Stevie's real-life past romance with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.