Golden Globes 2024: Sam Claflin Reveals How Stevie Nicks Reacted to Daisy Jones & the Six

Hours before the world will find out if Sam Claflin wins his first Golden Globe, he feels he's already a winner because of one simple reason.
The actor says he has received kudos for his performance as musician Billy Dunne in the miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six from music legend Stevie Nicks.
"Stevie Nicks reached out personally, which to me, is [like] I've won already," Sam told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7. "I don't care about winning tonight. I feel like that recognition, to me, means the world."
The actor said the rocker, of whom he has been a lifelong fan, told him that his performance in Daisy Jones & the Six was "heartbreaking." He added, "She sent me a bunch of flowers. I arrived to L.A. with this note. That to me is everything. So I feel very smug right now, very, very blessed."
The Amazon Prime Video miniseries, which also stars Riley Keough, Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse, focuses on a 70s rock band that breaks up following relationship drama between its two lead singers—bringing to mind Stevie's real-life past romance with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.
"Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time," Stevie wrote on Instagram last August. "In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish [late Fleetwood Mac member] Christine [McVie]could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue..."
Daisy Jones & the Six has not been renewed for a second season, although Sam wishes it were. "I hope so," he said. "I feel like there's more story to tell and I had so much fun doing it that that would definitely be something that I would choose to happen, if I could."
