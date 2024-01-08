Colman Domingo Reacts to Rumor He's Replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Watch : Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

One mesmerizing Colman Domingo performance at a time, people, please!

Or no more than two, thank you! But the Golden Globe nominee for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for his uncanny portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin—who is also stealing all his scenes as Mister in The Color Purple—can't help that he's high on the list of stars whom fans would love to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And while they aren't the circumstances anyone wanted, there's an opening now that Jonathan Majors is no longer playing super-villain Kang following his conviction on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. (He pleaded not guilty and denied the accusations against him.)

"I don't know what to say about any of it!" Domingo exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight on the red carpet ahead of the 2024 Golden Globes. "I've heard all the rumors—of course I would love to be a part of the MCU. What actor wouldn't want to be?"

That being said, he acknowledged that it was a "complicated" situation. (And even if the contract was signed, sealed and delivered, the spoiler-averse MCU would have long since sworn him to secrecy, naturally.)