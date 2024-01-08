Exclusive

2024 Golden Globes: Dua Lipa Weighs in on Her Future Acting Career After Barbie

While on the red carpet of Golden Globes 2024, Barbie actress Dua Lipa teased her future acting plans.

By Kisha Forde Jan 08, 2024 12:39 AMTags
Awards 2024Golden GlobesExclusivesCelebritiesDua Lipa
Watch: E! Insider Most Memorable Golden Globes Glam

Dua Lipa doesn't exactly have a new set of rules after appearing in Barbie.

Not only did the "Blow Your Mind" singer float onscreen last summer as Mermaid Barbie, but she's also set to appear in the upcoming film Argylle.

That said, Dua is the first to admit that acting may not take precedent in her life just yet—especially considering she's still levitating with all of her other projects.

"I don't know about all the time," Dua explained of acting to E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7. "Music's my number one love. I feel so grateful for the experiences I'm having and who knows? We'll see." (For more, tune into E! News Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.)

And with even more music under her belt, Dua—whose single for the Barbie soundtrack nabbed a nomination for Best Original Song—is truly dancing the night away these days.

"We got new music, we got performances, we got a tour, we got more dancing," she shared of her upcoming year, "we got fun."

photos
Pre-Golden Globes 2024 Parties: Star Sightings

And after the fun she experienced while living in a world of plastic, the idea of a spinoff starring Ken sounds simply—well, fantastic.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Fashion as the Stars Arrive

2

Margot Robbie and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes

3

Taylor Swift Attends Golden Globes Over Travis Kelce’s NFL Game

"Why not?" the 28-year-old said of a possible sequel starring the fashion doll, "We need the Kenergy. We need to see what's happening."

As for what else is happening at the 2024 Golden Globes? Keep reading to see every celeb on the red carpet at the award show.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Keri Russell

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Leonardo DiCaprio

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Elizabeth Olsen

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billie Eillish

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Oprah Winfrey

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren

In Dolce & Gabbana.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

In Dior.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Danielle Brooks

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Fantasia Barrino

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Natalie Portman

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kevin Costner

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Janelle James

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lenny Kravitz

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Wanda Sykes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

James Marsden

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globes 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Fashion as the Stars Arrive

2

Margot Robbie and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes

3

Taylor Swift Attends Golden Globes Over Travis Kelce’s NFL Game

4
Exclusive

Jennifer Lawrence's Complaints on "Awful" Wedding Day Are So Relatable

5
Exclusive

Hailee Steinfeld Addresses Josh Allen Engagement Speculation