2024 Golden Globes: Dua Lipa Weighs in on Her Future Acting Career After Barbie

Dua Lipa doesn't exactly have a new set of rules after appearing in Barbie.

Not only did the "Blow Your Mind" singer float onscreen last summer as Mermaid Barbie, but she's also set to appear in the upcoming film Argylle.

That said, Dua is the first to admit that acting may not take precedent in her life just yet—especially considering she's still levitating with all of her other projects.

"I don't know about all the time," Dua explained of acting to E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7. "Music's my number one love. I feel so grateful for the experiences I'm having and who knows? We'll see." (For more, tune into E! News Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.)

And with even more music under her belt, Dua—whose single for the Barbie soundtrack nabbed a nomination for Best Original Song—is truly dancing the night away these days.

"We got new music, we got performances, we got a tour, we got more dancing," she shared of her upcoming year, "we got fun."