Why Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas' Golden Globes Date Night Is Ripped Right From Taylor Swift's "Lover"

This is Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas at the 2024 Golden Globes: Ridiculously gorgeous and adorable.

And hey, we're not exaggerating. We're paraphrasing.

"I feel lucky," Pernas exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton before the Jan. 7 awards show, describing what it was like to be there with her heartthrob husband of two years. "It's really nice. Shout-out to Taylor Swift and her 'Lover' song, that lyric, 'when I feel like everyone in the room wants you.'" She turned to Hartley, adding, "And I feel like you feel that way about me."

Which made him laugh. "I do feel that way about you," he exclaimed. "Of course I do!"

So, Pernas continued, "It's sort of like that, I feel so lucky. You just go,' That's my partner,' and of course everybody feels that way about him—do not touch him—but he's beautiful, he's sexy, he's lovely, he has the biggest heart, and he's so, so, so kind."

Of course, Hartley had a few encomiums for his stunning bride as well.