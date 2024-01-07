Why Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas' Golden Globes Date Night Is Ripped Right From Taylor Swift's "Lover"

This is Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas at the 2024 Golden Globes: Ridiculously gorgeous and adorable.
And hey, we're not exaggerating. We're paraphrasing.
"I feel lucky," Pernas exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton before the Jan. 7 awards show, describing what it was like to be there with her heartthrob husband of two years. "It's really nice. Shout-out to Taylor Swift and her 'Lover' song, that lyric, 'when I feel like everyone in the room wants you.'" She turned to Hartley, adding, "And I feel like you feel that way about me."
Which made him laugh. "I do feel that way about you," he exclaimed. "Of course I do!"
So, Pernas continued, "It's sort of like that, I feel so lucky. You just go,' That's my partner,' and of course everybody feels that way about him—do not touch him—but he's beautiful, he's sexy, he's lovely, he has the biggest heart, and he's so, so, so kind."
Of course, Hartley had a few encomiums for his stunning bride as well.
"It's numbing, it's so beautiful," he said of Pernas' dazzling gown by Pamella Roland, the bisque color coordinating with his camel-color tuxedo. "It's very her, you know. It's not overstated but it's very elegant, very sexy, very unique, very smart. So I think it's perfect."
Effortless as she may have looked, of course a few (or a dozen) steps went into getting photo ready for the big night.
"Just having your hair and makeup done," Pernas described, "and being cinched into it and pressed and exfoliated and tweezed—and then after you're done, you're just like, 'Heh.'" She mimed brushing her hair back in no-sweat fashion. "This is great."
And while Hartley was equally thrilled to be there, he told Knight that basically as soon as the show was over, he had to head to work on his upcoming CBS series Tracker.
"I've got to peel this off and go stand in the middle of a forest," he quipped, gesturing to his own couture.
But overall, Pernas added, it was "amazing" to be there supporting Hartley.
"These are surreal moments," she gushed. "These are once-in-a-lifetime kind of situations where you're like, you kind of just look around [stunned]. I was just saying, it kind of feels like you've stepped into a different universe. Everyone's so bejeweled and bedazzled, everyone's just perfect looking. And of course he's doing extraordinary things and it's amazing that we're able to be here for something that he's doing—and it's just ridiculous. The whole thing is ridiculous."
Pernas may be highly suspicious that everyone who sees him wants him, but she's the one Hartley's taking home—forever and ever.
For complete coverage of the 2024 Golden Globes, tune into E! News Monday, Jan. 8, at 11 p.m.
And keep reading to see all the date-night worthy red carpet fashion: