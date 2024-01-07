Julianne Hough Cuts Her Own Hair In Dramatic Transformation Video

Watch : Julianne Hough Announced As New "DWTS" Co-Host

Out with the old, in with the new... DIY 'do.

Julianne Hough will be waltzing through the start of the new year with a new hairstyle that she gave herself. On Jan. 6, the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer-turned-judge-turned-cohost shared a video of herself taking a pair of scissors and cutting several inches off her own chest-length wavy hair to give herself a fresh new look.

"Out with the old energy, and in with the new," the 35-year-old captioned her Instagram post. "This was such a funny day—it was raining so hard, but the sun was shining and there was a double rainbow. It made me start to think about the seasons of life, and the decisions we make as we progress."

Julianne continued, "Hair is such an outward expression of what those decisions are…of the internal journeys that we go through. The idea of the rain pouring, which could've been a melancholy day, but the sun was shining so bright that it almost felt like a cleansing. (I know, I know, but seriously!) Plus a double rainbow to show a sign of prosperity and all the life that is to come."