Oprah Winfrey Shines on Golden Globes Red Carpet Amid Weight Loss Journey

Oprah Winfrey serves looks on the daily—but especially at the Golden Globes.

The Color Purple producer—who will present the award for Best Motion Picture-Drama at this year's ceremony—stepped out onto the Golden Globes red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Jan. 7 in a beautiful purple dress in honor of her movie. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

In recent months, the 69-year-old has been more candid about her weight loss journey—and even disclosed that she uses a weight loss drug.

"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she previously shared. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."