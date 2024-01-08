Oprah Winfrey Shines on Golden Globes Red Carpet Amid Weight Loss Journey

Oprah Winfrey, who will be presenting the award for Best Motion Picture-Drama at the ceremony, stunned on the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet.

Oprah Winfrey serves looks on the daily—but especially at the Golden Globes. 

The Color Purple producer—who will present the award for Best Motion Picture-Drama at this year's ceremony—stepped out onto the Golden Globes red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Jan. 7 in a beautiful purple dress in honor of her movie. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

In recent months, the 69-year-old has been more candid about her weight loss journey—and even disclosed that she uses a weight loss drug. 

"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she previously shared. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."

Though she didn't name drop Ozempic—the Type 2 diabetes medication—she has defended those who use it.

"You all know I've been on this journey for most of my life," she said. "There is a distinction between mindset, which we're now hearing. The brain tells you a certain thing about how you process food versus the willpower."

These days, she's turned her focus to her health and fitness regimens as of late. 

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

"After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week," she said. "I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends."

Plus, she's revamped her diet.

"I eat my last meal at 4 o'clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points," Oprah admitted. "I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way."

And now she's reaping the benefits.

"I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years," she said. "I worked so damn hard. I know that if I'm not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn't work for me."

Oprah is just one of the many celebs who have stunned on the red carpet so far. Read on for more…

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Keri Russell

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Leonardo DiCaprio

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Elizabeth Olsen

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billie Eillish

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Oprah Winfrey

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren

In Dolce & Gabbana.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

In Dior.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Danielle Brooks

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Fantasia Barrino

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Natalie Portman

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kevin Costner

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Janelle James

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lenny Kravitz

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Wanda Sykes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

James Marsden

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

