2024 Golden Globes

See Every Red Carpet Look as the Stars Arrive
Exclusive

Patrick J. Adams Reveals His Thoughts on a Suits Spinoff With Meghan Markle

On the red carpet of the 2024 Golden Globes, Suits alum Patrick J. Adams weighed in on whether he would team up with former costar Meghan Markle again in the future.

By Kisha Forde Jan 07, 2024 11:42 PMTags
TVRed CarpetAwards 2024Golden GlobesCelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Patrick J. Adams Wants a ‘Suits’ Spinoff With Meghan Markle! (Exclusive)

We have no objections, your honor.

Much to fans' delight, on the heels of Suits breaking streaming records, Patrick J. Adams would be more than happy to jump back on the case with former costar Meghan Markle.

"I think Meghan is a fantastic actress," Patrick exclusively told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7. "We'd be lucky to have her back in the industry." (For more, tune into E! News Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.)

As for his thoughts on whether he'd return alongside the royal for a spinoff? "Let's go, I'd do it," he shared. "I'm ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle."

And given the resurgence in the drama series, the Suits star has no pleas against the show gaining a new fanbase.

"I'm totally astounded it's found a second life," the actor continued. "I feel honored. When you walk away from a show, you think that's it and you're going to move on to something else and just to know that a whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it—loving it almost more than they loved it the first time around, it's incredible."

photos
2024 Nominees' First-Ever Golden Globes

But the USA series isn't the only project that the actor enjoyed working on, as a few of his favorites include wife Troian Bellisario.

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Fashion as the Stars Arrive

2

Cameron Diaz Speaks Out After Being Mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein Docs

3

Scott Disick Shares Sweet Photo of His Kids at a Family Dinner

"We love working together," the 42-year-old explained. "Sometimes, we take a break. After we do like three things in a row, we take maybe a year off—but we make good work fellows."

And Patrick and Troian aren't the only work fellows that were in attendance at the award show. Keep reading for a look at every star on the red carpet.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Hailee Steinfeld

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joana Pak & Steven Yeun

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Matthew Macfadyen

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dylan Mulvaney

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer/GETTY IMAGES

Gina Torres

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Amanda Pacheco & Wilmer Valderrama

John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Rose McIver

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

In vintage Dior.

Amy Sussman / Staff/GETTY IMAGES

Lisa Ann Walter

Colman Domingo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

In Rodarte.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jo Koy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sofia Pernas & Justin Hartley

Sofia in Pamella Roland.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Skai Jackson

In Jenny Packham.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Quinta Bunson

In custom Balmain.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer/GETTY IMAGES

Mason Morfit & Jordana Brewster

Jordana in Alberta Ferretti.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

In Carolina Herrera.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Keltie Knight

In Khaled & Marwan Couture.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anna Sitar

In Saint Laurent.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Erika Alexander

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Mario Lopez

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globes 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Fashion as the Stars Arrive

2

Cameron Diaz Speaks Out After Being Mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein Docs

3

Scott Disick Shares Sweet Photo of His Kids at a Family Dinner

4

Trista Sutter Reveals What Husband Ryan Said at Golden Wedding

5

Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Taylor Swift and More Snubs, Surprises