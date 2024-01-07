Patrick J. Adams Reveals His Thoughts on a Suits Spinoff With Meghan Markle

Watch : Patrick J. Adams Wants a ‘Suits’ Spinoff With Meghan Markle! (Exclusive)

We have no objections, your honor.

Much to fans' delight, on the heels of Suits breaking streaming records, Patrick J. Adams would be more than happy to jump back on the case with former costar Meghan Markle.

"I think Meghan is a fantastic actress," Patrick exclusively told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the 2024 Golden Globes Jan. 7. "We'd be lucky to have her back in the industry." (For more, tune into E! News Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.)

As for his thoughts on whether he'd return alongside the royal for a spinoff? "Let's go, I'd do it," he shared. "I'm ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle."

And given the resurgence in the drama series, the Suits star has no pleas against the show gaining a new fanbase.

"I'm totally astounded it's found a second life," the actor continued. "I feel honored. When you walk away from a show, you think that's it and you're going to move on to something else and just to know that a whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it—loving it almost more than they loved it the first time around, it's incredible."