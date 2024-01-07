Keltie Knight Lost Her 4-Carat Diamond on the 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet and Could Use a Little Help

Watch : E! Insider Wrapped Most Memorable Golden Globes Looks

Calling all stars, calling all stars!

E! News' Keltie Knight is dressed to the nines for the 2024 Golden Globes, but as she set up shop on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton, she realized the highlight of a very important accessory had gone missing.

"Hi everyone, Golden Globes emergency," the host said in a quick video she posted to Instagram, holding up her hand boasting a ring with no center stone. "If you're a celebrity and you see a four-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it to Keltie Knight at E!, 'cause it's gone. And, um...it's real."

So that may have been why she was on her phone for a bit...

While the carpet is soon going to be aglitter with countless carats before the ceremony begins at 5 p.m. PT, here's hoping the missing diamond turns up ASAP.