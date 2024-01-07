Keltie Knight Lost Her 4-Carat Diamond on the 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet and Could Use a Little Help

Calling all stars, calling all stars!
E! News' Keltie Knight is dressed to the nines for the 2024 Golden Globes, but as she set up shop on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton, she realized the highlight of a very important accessory had gone missing.
"Hi everyone, Golden Globes emergency," the host said in a quick video she posted to Instagram, holding up her hand boasting a ring with no center stone. "If you're a celebrity and you see a four-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it to Keltie Knight at E!, 'cause it's gone. And, um...it's real."
So that may have been why she was on her phone for a bit...
While the carpet is soon going to be aglitter with countless carats before the ceremony begins at 5 p.m. PT, here's hoping the missing diamond turns up ASAP.
You can see by the time she was posing for photos on the carpet in her bejeweled pink gown by Khaled & Marwan Couture (long sleeves, smart, it's L.A.-caliber freezing outside) that the diamond had gone missing.
And she didn't specify whether it was her engagement ring from husband of 10 years Chris Knight that was down a crown jewel amid her earrings, etc. by Le Vian, but she was wearing the ring on that finger on her left hand, alongside her wedding band.
Naturally, like the pro that she is, Knight didn't a miss a beat as the stars started lining up for interviews, though we wouldn't have begrudged her a mini-meltdown.
Keep scrolling to see all the red carpet fashion at the 2024 Golden Globes: