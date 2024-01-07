Keltie Knight Lost Her 4-Carat Diamond on the 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet and Could Use a Little Help

2024 Golden Globes

E! News' Keltie Knight had a major jewelry malfunction at the 2024 Golden Globes walking the red carpet before the Jan. 7 ceremony and would love a star to help a host out finding her missing diamond.

Calling all stars, calling all stars!

E! News' Keltie Knight is dressed to the nines for the 2024 Golden Globes, but as she set up shop on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton, she realized the highlight of a very important accessory had gone missing.

"Hi everyone, Golden Globes emergency," the host said in a quick video she posted to Instagram, holding up her hand boasting a ring with no center stone. "If you're a celebrity and you see a four-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it to Keltie Knight at E!, 'cause it's gone. And, um...it's real."

So that may have been why she was on her phone for a bit...

While the carpet is soon going to be aglitter with countless carats before the ceremony begins at 5 p.m. PT, here's hoping the missing diamond turns up ASAP.

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Arrangements

You can see by the time she was posing for photos on the carpet in her bejeweled pink gown by Khaled & Marwan Couture (long sleeves, smart, it's L.A.-caliber freezing outside) that the diamond had gone missing.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

And she didn't specify whether it was her engagement ring from husband of 10 years Chris Knight that was down a crown jewel amid her earrings, etc. by Le Vian, but she was wearing the ring on that finger on her left hand, alongside her wedding band.

Naturally, like the pro that she is, Knight didn't a miss a beat as the stars started lining up for interviews, though we wouldn't have begrudged her a mini-meltdown.

Keep scrolling to see all the red carpet fashion at the 2024 Golden Globes: 

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Hailee Steinfeld

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joana Pak & Steven Yeun

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Matthew Macfadyen

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dylan Mulvaney

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer/GETTY IMAGES

Gina Torres

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Amanda Pacheco & Wilmer Valderrama

John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Rose McIver

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

In vintage Dior.

Amy Sussman / Staff/GETTY IMAGES

Lisa Ann Walter

Colman Domingo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

In Rodarte.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jo Koy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sofia Pernas & Justin Hartley

Sofia in Pamella Roland.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Skai Jackson

In Jenny Packham.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Quinta Bunson

In custom Balmain.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer/GETTY IMAGES

Mason Morfit & Jordana Brewster

Jordana in Alberta Ferretti.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

In Carolina Herrera.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Keltie Knight

In Khaled & Marwan Couture.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anna Sitar

In Saint Laurent.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Erika Alexander

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Mario Lopez

