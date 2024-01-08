Dua Lipa's Bone Dress Just Might Be the Most Polarizing Golden Globes Look

You might have a bone to pick with Dua Lipa depending on your fashion taste.
The "Houdini" singer was most certainly dressed to kill at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, wearing a skeleton-like ensemble from Schiaparelli that showcased her femme fatale style. (See every celebrity arrival here.)
While attending the star-studded event at the Beverly Hilton, Dua turned heads in a custom black velvet dress that was anything but basic.
After all, the getup featured a corset bodice embellished with glimmering gold bones in diamond and gold embroidery that resembled a human anatomy sketch. For extra drama, the bottom half of the dress had voluminous silk satin faille.
The Barbie actress tied her look together with a giant gold necklace, effortless beachy waves and a bright pink makeup look.
Dua's bold fashion statement might not be everyone's cup of tea with its bone-chilling effect. However, the inspiration behind her red carpet fashion was more delightful than macabre.
"Hollywood first and foremost," Dua told Access Hollywood about why she chose the dress at the event. "This is a very Hollywood event. I'm very excited to dress up and be here."
She later admitted, "I'm still cosplaying mermaid Barbie."
Of course, Dua's boundary-pushing style wasn't the only thing worth noting at the awards show.
Not only is the 28-year-old presenting tonight, but she's nominated for Best Song in a Motion Picture for "Dance the Night" in Barbie. She shares the nomination with Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Caroline Ailin.
Just last month, Dua shared the most heartwarming reaction to her nod.
"I woke up this morning to my first Golden Globe nomination," she said in a statement Dec. 11, "and I couldn't be more grateful! Getting the chance to write a song for a movie was so special. Figuring out how to soundtrack this critical moment in the movie on Barbie's 'best day ever' was like this big jigsaw puzzle that Mark, Andrew, Caroline and I had to fit together."
She added, "The entire experience was completely different than writing one of my own songs, and it's one that I'll never forget."
But before awards are handed out tonight at 5 p.m. PT on CBS, keep reading to see all of the fabulous and fierce fashion looks at the Golden Globes.