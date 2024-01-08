Dua Lipa's Bone Dress Just Might Be the Most Polarizing Golden Globes Look

Watch : Dua Lipa's BLONDE Hair Transformation in Argylle Will Have You Levitating

You might have a bone to pick with Dua Lipa depending on your fashion taste.

The "Houdini" singer was most certainly dressed to kill at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, wearing a skeleton-like ensemble from Schiaparelli that showcased her femme fatale style. (See every celebrity arrival here.)

While attending the star-studded event at the Beverly Hilton, Dua turned heads in a custom black velvet dress that was anything but basic.

After all, the getup featured a corset bodice embellished with glimmering gold bones in diamond and gold embroidery that resembled a human anatomy sketch. For extra drama, the bottom half of the dress had voluminous silk satin faille.

The Barbie actress tied her look together with a giant gold necklace, effortless beachy waves and a bright pink makeup look.

Dua's bold fashion statement might not be everyone's cup of tea with its bone-chilling effect. However, the inspiration behind her red carpet fashion was more delightful than macabre.

"Hollywood first and foremost," Dua told Access Hollywood about why she chose the dress at the event. "This is a very Hollywood event. I'm very excited to dress up and be here."