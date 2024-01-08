Proof Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden Is As Wholesome As Ever at the 2024 Golden Globes

Watch : Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Ronald Gladden is on Golden Globes duty.

The Jury Duty star celebrated the Amazon Freevee show's continued success at the 2024 ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. For the event, he paired a light blue suit jacket with dark trousers, completing the look with a bow tie and sunglasses. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

However, there's still a part of the 30-year-old that thinks the rollercoaster ride he's been on for the last year is still one big elaborate prank. After all, his heart-warming hero's journey on the hidden camera comedy quickly took the world by storm when it debuted last April.

"I haven't even grasped it, "Ronald exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the red carpet of his meteoric rise to fame. "I don't know. This doesn't feel real. I'm still waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up." (For more interviews from the Golden Globes 2024, tune into E! News Jan. 8.)

But while the experience may still seem like dream, his show could soon walk away a Golden Globe winner. Jury Duty is up for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy alongside Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Barry, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso. His costar James Marsden is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor - Series, Miniseries or Television Film.