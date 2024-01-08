2024 Golden Globes

See Every Red Carpet Look as the Stars Arrive
Exclusive

Proof Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden Is As Wholesome As Ever at the 2024 Golden Globes

Jury Duty Star Ronald Gladden exclusively told E! News at the 2024 Golden Globes that he's still waiting for someone to pinch him after his breakout year.

By Meaghan Kirby Jan 08, 2024 12:01 AMTags
Ronald Gladden is on Golden Globes duty.

The Jury Duty star celebrated the Amazon Freevee show's continued success at the 2024 ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. For the event, he paired a light blue suit jacket with dark trousers, completing the look with a bow tie and sunglasses. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

However, there's still a part of the 30-year-old that thinks the rollercoaster ride he's been on for the last year is still one big elaborate prank. After all, his heart-warming hero's journey on the hidden camera comedy quickly took the world by storm when it debuted last April.

"I haven't even grasped it, "Ronald exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the red carpet of his meteoric rise to fame. "I don't know. This doesn't feel real. I'm still waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up." (For more interviews from the Golden Globes 2024, tune into E! News Jan. 8.)

But while the experience may still seem like dream, his show could soon walk away a Golden Globe winnerJury Duty is up for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy alongside Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Barry, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso. His costar James Marsden is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor - Series, Miniseries or Television Film. 

 

photos
Golden Globes 2024 Seating Arrangements

As for what it's like to be at the Beverly Hilton surrounded by some of the biggest names in Hollywood?

"It's wild to say the least," he noted. "Even just getting inside of here was nuts. I did not expect it to be like this—its pandemonium." 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Indeed, it's been quite a ride for the former solar contractor, who two years ago applied for what he thought was a courtroom docuseries.

"It was unlike anything I've ever experienced, hands down," Ronald previously told E! News. "I signed up for this expecting to go into this getting an experience I've never had—they far exceeded those expectations."

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Hailee Steinfeld

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joana Pak & Steven Yeun

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Matthew Macfadyen

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dylan Mulvaney

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer/GETTY IMAGES

Gina Torres

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Amanda Pacheco & Wilmer Valderrama

John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Rose McIver

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

In vintage Dior.

Amy Sussman / Staff/GETTY IMAGES

Lisa Ann Walter

Colman Domingo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

In Rodarte.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jo Koy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sofia Pernas & Justin Hartley

Sofia in Pamella Roland.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Skai Jackson

In Jenny Packham.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Quinta Bunson

In custom Balmain.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer/GETTY IMAGES

Mason Morfit & Jordana Brewster

Jordana in Alberta Ferretti.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

In Carolina Herrera.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Keltie Knight

In Khaled & Marwan Couture.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anna Sitar

In Saint Laurent.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Erika Alexander

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Mario Lopez

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.