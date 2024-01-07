Reese Witherspoon Proves She Cloned Herself Alongside Lookalike Son Deacon Phillippe

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Ex Ryan Phillippe REUNITE For Son Deacon

Planning the perfect star-studded mother-son night out? What, like it's hard?

On Jan. 6, Reese Witherspoon attended Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios' Los Angeles bash celebrating the start of awards season, one of several events held the weekend of the 2024 Golden Globes, and brought along an adorable date—her lookalike son Deacon Phillippe.

And the two even appeared to coordinate their styles. The Legally Blonde actress, 50, sported a black blazer over a red, sequined dress, while Deacon wore a navy tuxedo jacket over matching pants and a slightly unbuttoned white shirt.

In addition to the 20-year-old, who is also an actor as well as a singer, Reese shares daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The Big Little Lies actress is also a mom to son Tennessee Toth, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth. Reese has occasionally brought her kids with her to red carpet events.