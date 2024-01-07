2024 Golden Globes

Reese Witherspoon Proves She Cloned Herself Alongside Lookalike Son Deacon Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon made a pre-Golden Globes 2024 bash a family affair. The actress was accompanied by son Deacon Phillippe and the two even appeared to coordinate their styles.

Planning the perfect star-studded mother-son night out? What, like it's hard?

On Jan. 6, Reese Witherspoon attended Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios' Los Angeles bash celebrating the start of awards season, one of several events held the weekend of the 2024 Golden Globes, and brought along an adorable date—her lookalike son Deacon Phillippe.

And the two even appeared to coordinate their styles. The Legally Blonde actress, 50, sported a black blazer over a red, sequined dress, while Deacon wore a navy tuxedo jacket over matching pants and a slightly unbuttoned white shirt.

In addition to the 20-year-old, who is also an actor as well as a singer, Reese shares daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The Big Little Lies actress is also a mom to son Tennessee Toth, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth. Reese has occasionally brought her kids with her to red carpet events.

photos
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s Family Photo Album

Reese and Deacon were not the only ones to make the pre-Golden Globes awards season celebration a family affair. Heidi Klum attended the party with her eldest daughter, fellow model Leni Klum, while sisters Brie Garcia and Nikki Garcia also joined the fun.

Other stars spotted at the event included Oscar winner Jared LetoJames Marsden, Quinta Brunson, The Boys stars Jack Quaid and Chase Crawford, Trevor Noah, Cole Sprouse, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actresses Rachel Bronahan and Alex Borstein, Lisa Rinna and Jurnee Smollett.

Marsden, Quinta, Trevor and Rachel are all nominated for Golden Globes, which take place Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Check out a list of the 2024 nominees.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

See photos of stars celebrating the Golden Globes to kick off the 2024 awards season below:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star arrives at Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studio's awards season celebration.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Reese Witherspoon

The actress is red hot at Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studio's awards season celebration.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

James Marsden

The actor is all smiles at Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studio's awards season celebration.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Brie Garcia & Nikki Garcia

The sister pose together at Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studio's awards season celebration.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jack Quaid

The actor appears at Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studio's awards season celebration.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Chase Crawford

The Boys actor poses for pics at Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studio's awards season celebration.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jared Leto

The actor flashes a peace sign at Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studio's awards season celebration.

Andrew Toth/WireImage

Joe Manganiello & Caitlin O'Connor

The two pose for pics at the the Art of Elysium's Heaven Gala.

Andrew Toth/WireImage

Heidi Klum & Leni Klum

The mother-daughter duo appears at the Art of Elysium's Heaven Gala.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine

Margot Robbie

The actress appears at W magazine's annual Best Performances party. At the event, which kicked off 2024 Golden Globes weekend, guests sipped on Casamigos cocktails. The party took place at the Chateau Marmont and celebrated the publication’s Best Performances Issue. 

Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine

Emma Stone

The actress strikes a pose at W magazine's annual Best Performances party.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine

Nicolas Cage

The actor poses for pics at W magazine's annual Best Performances party.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine

Theo James & Ruth Kearney

The White Lotus alum appears with his wife at W magazine's annual Best Performances party.

Roger Kisby/Getty Imagesfor W Magazine

Addison Rae

The star takes a selfie at W magazine's annual Best Performances party.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

The two appear together at W magazine's annual Best Performances party. Keri is wearing a Jil Sander dress and also carrying a purse by the designer.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary creator and star arrives at W magazine's annual Best Performances party.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

The Mad Men alum and his wife appear at W magazine's annual Best Performances party.

Roger Kisby/Getty Imagesfor W Magazine

Danielle Brooks

The Color Purple actress, also known for her past role on Orange Is the New Black, is all smiles at W magazine's annual Best Performances party.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine

Greta Gerwig

The Barbie director appears at W magazine's annual Best Performances party.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine

Willem Dafoe, Natasha Lyonne & Bryn Mooser

The actors and filmmaker appear together at W magazine's annual Best Performances party.

