Reese Witherspoon Proves She Cloned Herself Alongside Lookalike Son Deacon Phillippe

Planning the perfect star-studded mother-son night out? What, like it's hard?
On Jan. 6, Reese Witherspoon attended Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios' Los Angeles bash celebrating the start of awards season, one of several events held the weekend of the 2024 Golden Globes, and brought along an adorable date—her lookalike son Deacon Phillippe.
And the two even appeared to coordinate their styles. The Legally Blonde actress, 50, sported a black blazer over a red, sequined dress, while Deacon wore a navy tuxedo jacket over matching pants and a slightly unbuttoned white shirt.
In addition to the 20-year-old, who is also an actor as well as a singer, Reese shares daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The Big Little Lies actress is also a mom to son Tennessee Toth, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth. Reese has occasionally brought her kids with her to red carpet events.
Reese and Deacon were not the only ones to make the pre-Golden Globes awards season celebration a family affair. Heidi Klum attended the party with her eldest daughter, fellow model Leni Klum, while sisters Brie Garcia and Nikki Garcia also joined the fun.
Other stars spotted at the event included Oscar winner Jared Leto, James Marsden, Quinta Brunson, The Boys stars Jack Quaid and Chase Crawford, Trevor Noah, Cole Sprouse, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actresses Rachel Bronahan and Alex Borstein, Lisa Rinna and Jurnee Smollett.
Marsden, Quinta, Trevor and Rachel are all nominated for Golden Globes, which take place Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Check out a list of the 2024 nominees.
See photos of stars celebrating the Golden Globes to kick off the 2024 awards season below: