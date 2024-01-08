Hailee Steinfeld Addresses Josh Allen Engagement Speculation at 2024 Golden Globes

Watch : Hailee Steinfeld Gushes About Her Romance With Josh Allen and New Music

Hailee Steinfeld is aca-addressing rumors about her relationship with Josh Allen.

In fact, the Pitch Perfect star broke her silence on speculation that she and the Buffalo Bills quarterback are engaged for the first time while attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

When asked if she's wearing a ring on that finger, the Oscar nominee exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the red carpet, "I got a cute little doe happening," referencing the deer-shaped diamond jewelry on her right hand, adding, "No other particular reason other than I thought it was cute."

While the 27-year-old remained coy about the status of her romance with the sports star, she did admit she can't resist an athletic man. "Listen, what isn't it about?" Steinfeld told E! with a giant smile. "Come on now."

The actress and NFL player, 27, first sparked romance rumors in May when they were spotted together in New York City. The two confirmed their relationship after they were photographed kissing in Mexico over the Fourth of July.