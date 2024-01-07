Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share Sweet Tributes on Their First Dating Anniversary

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About “Redeeming” Relationship

One year ago exactly, Kelsea Ballerini stepped out in a sexy dress and cowboy boots for an epic first date with Chase Stokes.

It led to multiple more outings, inspired the country star's music and now, she and the Outer Banks actor are celebrating their first anniversary as a couple.

"A whole trip around the sun with my bestie," Kelsea wrote on Instagram Jan. 7. "@hichasestokes thanks for making me write love songs."

Chase, 31, commented on his girlfriend's post, "I really really [red heart] you."

Kelsea, 30, posted several photos and videos of herself sharing sweet moments with the actor, including a clip of themselves in a car on the night they met. Chase also shared his own tribute to the singer on their anniversary.

"One year of lovin you," he wrote on Instagram. "P.s. told ya I wouldn't embarrass you."

As Kelsea and Chase quietly began dating in January 2023—two months after she finalized a divorce from Morgan Evans, the pair sparked romance rumors that month when they were photographed looking cozy at a football game. Chase confirmed their relationship a month later in a Today interview.