Just Crown Elizabeth Debicki Queen of the 2024 Golden Globes Right Now

Stunning is the head that sports the face of The Crown.

While Elizabeth Debicki is nominated for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the 2024 Golden Globes, her portrayal of Princess Diana couldn't help but dominate the conversation surrounding the Netflix series' sixth and final season.

Fittingly, the 6-foot-2 Australian actress showed up on the red carpet Jan. 7 looking every bit the star. And, in a stunning metallic gown accented with romantic diamond jewelry, not unlike an awards season statuette.

Still, we're guessing it didn't take 30 hours to get this look, since the Globes are a night for raucous celebration, rather than, say...revenge.