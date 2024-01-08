Just Crown Elizabeth Debicki Queen of the 2024 Golden Globes Right Now

Elizabeth Debicki, nominated for her unforgettable supporting turn as Princess Diana on The Crown, hit the Golden Globes red carpet Jan. 7 looking like royalty from head to toe.

Stunning is the head that sports the face of The Crown.

While Elizabeth Debicki is nominated for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the 2024 Golden Globes, her portrayal of Princess Diana couldn't help but dominate the conversation surrounding the Netflix series' sixth and final season.

Fittingly, the 6-foot-2 Australian actress showed up on the red carpet Jan. 7 looking every bit the star. And, in a stunning metallic gown accented with romantic diamond jewelry, not unlike an awards season statuette.

Still, we're guessing it didn't take 30 hours to get this look, since the Globes are a night for raucous celebration, rather than, say...revenge.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"We all felt the responsibility of the revenge dress because it's something that everybody wanted to see," Debicki exclusively told E! News in November 2022 about donning Diana's infamous off-the-shoulder LBD in season five. "It's an incredibly powerful sartorial moment in the history of fashion."

"That dress is so emblematic of so many things because it's so brave and beautiful," she continued, "but it's also so tinged with our understanding of what was going on in this person's life. So the duality of that is really powerful."

Season six was more about swimsuits, some recreated by the same designers who dressed the Princess of Wales, and relaxed but tailored vacation wear as Diana ventured into the rest of her life, no longer an HRH but with big plans for her future. 

