Exclusive

How Jennifer Lopez's Life Changed After Rekindling Romance With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez gushed over finding love again with Ben Affleck two decades after their breakup during the 2024 Gold Globe Awards. Find out how he inspired her latest project.

By Brett Malec Jan 08, 2024 2:20 AMTags
Red CarpetJennifer LopezAwards 2024Ben AffleckGolden GlobesExclusivesCouplesNBCU
Watch: Jennifer Lopez’s Romance With Ben Affleck Inspired New Music

It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is Ben Affleck's biggest fan.

"I'm so excited for him and so happy for him," the singer exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards Jan. 7 of her husband, whose film Air is nominated in the Best Picture - Musical/Comedy category. "He worked so hard. Air was a great film." (See every star on the red carpet here.)

In fact, the 54-year-old revealed how rekindling her romance with Affleck, whom she was first engaged to in the early aughts before their 2004 breakup, influenced her upcoming album and film This Is Me...Now.

"When we got back together, I felt very inspired," Lopez, who wed the Oscar winner in 2022, continued. "I was like, 'Oh, this is me now.'"

Being a self-professed "hopeless romantic," the Marry Me actress admitted getting back together with Affleck after decades apart was a "bigger destiny" than she ever could have imagined.

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

"This is a project that I say has been 22 years in the making," she explained, "because I did the This Is Me...Then album 20 years ago in 2002 and then in 2022 I announced that I was gonna make This Is Me...Now and I've been working on it the past couple years. I did a whole album and a whole film that goes along with it and on Wednesday we drop the brand-new single. So, I'm excited to set off this whole era."

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Lopez promised her latest project will reflect both the ups and downs of her much-talked about personal life.

"I think that life can be heart-breaking and it can also be elating," she told E!, "and can also be very funny sometimes when you look back at it. I think you have to not take yourself too seriously. The lessons and the things that you learn, you have to share with people. I think this project for me is really about letting you know what I learned along the way."

Lopez recently reflected on the scrutiny around her and Affleck's first relationship in the early aughts and even revealed that, to this day, they still "both have PTSD" from all the attention.

"But we're older now," she told Variety in an article published Dec. 20. "We're wiser. We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and it's not so much what other people think. It's about being true to who you are."

And if you're wondering about the possibility of her and Ben being together again onscreen outside of her new film, J.Lo—who costarred alongside Affleck in 2003's Gigli—is into it.

"We love being together and working together," she explained, "so, yeah, you never know."

For more exclusive Golden Globes interviews, don't miss E! News Monday, Jan. 8, at 11 p.m. on E!.

Keep reading to see every star on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners: The Complete List

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Fashion as the Stars Arrive

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In custom Gucci.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In custom Prada.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

In Monique Lhuiller.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Elle Fanning

In vintage Pierre Balmain.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brioni.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Danielle Brooks

In custom Moschino.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Keri Russell

In Jil Sander.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

In Dior.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Riley Keough

In Chanel.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Leonardo DiCaprio

In Giorgio Armani.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

In custom Prada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Quinta Bunson

In custom Balmain.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

In Christian Dior.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

In Sophie Couture.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In Pamella Roland.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

In Giambattista Valli.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Ali Wong

In Christian Dior Haute Couture.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper & Gloria Campano

Bradley in Louis Vuitton.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Skai Jackson

In Jenny Packham.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

In custom Loewe.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Elizabeth Olsen

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globes 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners: The Complete List

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Fashion as the Stars Arrive

4

Dua Lipa's Dress Just Might Be the Most Polarizing Golden Globes Look

5

J. Lo & Ben Affleck at 2024 Golden Globes Will Have You on the Floor