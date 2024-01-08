How Jennifer Lopez's Life Changed After Rekindling Romance With Ben Affleck

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Lopez promised her latest project will reflect both the ups and downs of her much-talked about personal life.

"I think that life can be heart-breaking and it can also be elating," she told E!, "and can also be very funny sometimes when you look back at it. I think you have to not take yourself too seriously. The lessons and the things that you learn, you have to share with people. I think this project for me is really about letting you know what I learned along the way."

Lopez recently reflected on the scrutiny around her and Affleck's first relationship in the early aughts and even revealed that, to this day, they still "both have PTSD" from all the attention.

"But we're older now," she told Variety in an article published Dec. 20. "We're wiser. We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and it's not so much what other people think. It's about being true to who you are."

And if you're wondering about the possibility of her and Ben being together again onscreen outside of her new film, J.Lo—who costarred alongside Affleck in 2003's Gigli—is into it.

"We love being together and working together," she explained, "so, yeah, you never know."

For more exclusive Golden Globes interviews, don't miss E! News Monday, Jan. 8, at 11 p.m. on E!.

Keep reading to see every star on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.