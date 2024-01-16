Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's Reunion Proves They're the Cool Friends at 2023 Emmys

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler brought back a new edition of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update, as they presented the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 16, 2024 3:41 AMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024Tina FeyEmmysSaturday Night LiveAmy PoehlerCelebrities
Watch: 2023 Emmys: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

Breaking news: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler had the most epic reunion at the 2023 Emmys.

The dynamic duo joined forces at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Jan. 15 to bring back a hilarious new edition of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update. But instead of informing audiences of the news, the comedians presented the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special. (See the full list of winners here.)

"We've reached the stage in life where we'll only present awards sitting down," Tina joked, to which Amy added, "The only show that's longer than when they aired Titanic with commercials on TBS, The Oscars."

Listing the other nominees, the 30 Rock star said, "Chris Rock's Selective Outrage. Chris couldn't be here tonight, but if he wins we'll accept on his behalf because we miss getting Emmys."

"Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodgers Stadium," Amy noted, before quipping, "Now, I can't speak for Elton but EGOT to be excited about that."

photos
See the Winners of the 2023 Emmys

Tina continued, "The concert so good it got us all pregnant, The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna."

"Celebrating the best in musicals that were based on movies, which will probably be movies again...," Amy said, "the 75th Annual Tony Awards."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

2

How a Reality Star Stole the Spotlight As a Green Goblin at the Emmys

3

Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation at Emmys 2023 Amid MS Battle

After that cheeky dig about movies being rebooted and revived, Tina—who recently wrote the new musical adaptation of Mean Girls—interjected, "There's nothing wrong with that."

For the major reveal, the two announced that Elton John took home the award. This marks a career milestone for the legendary artist considering he's now an EGOT winner.

Monica Schipper/WireImage

And while Tina and Amy didn't miss a beat doing Weekend Update at the 2023 Emmys, they recently admitted that they enjoy watching, not doing, the SNL special—which is now cohosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che.

"If it's a Saturday, we go to our room, and we watch SNL from the hotel room," Tina said about tuning into the show with Amy during a Jan. 12 preview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. "If we're not together, we'll live text during it."

Tina confessed she's sometimes in critic mode and analyzes the show.

"It's like someone who played sports, like, 'Oh, I see. You know what? I bet this moved up from dress,'" she explained. "And we root for everybody. And the head writer in me is always like, 'Huh. Interesting. Maybe the game could've been clearer.'"

It's clear Tina and Amy still have their comedy chops. But they aren't the only stars to have an award-worthy moment. Keep reading to see who went home a winner.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series 

Alan Ruck, Succession
Aleksander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
WINNER: Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series 

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series 

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series

WINNER: Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Suvivor
Top Chef
The Voice

(E!, Today and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss E!'s Live From E! Emmys red carpet coverage Monday, Jan. 15, starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. ET followed by the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Trending Stories

1

Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

2

How a Reality Star Stole the Spotlight As a Green Goblin at the Emmys

3

Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation at Emmys 2023 Amid MS Battle

4

Emmys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

5

Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue