Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's Reunion Proves They're the Cool Friends at 2023 Emmys

Breaking news: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler had the most epic reunion at the 2023 Emmys.

The dynamic duo joined forces at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Jan. 15 to bring back a hilarious new edition of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update. But instead of informing audiences of the news, the comedians presented the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special. (See the full list of winners here.)

"We've reached the stage in life where we'll only present awards sitting down," Tina joked, to which Amy added, "The only show that's longer than when they aired Titanic with commercials on TBS, The Oscars."

Listing the other nominees, the 30 Rock star said, "Chris Rock's Selective Outrage. Chris couldn't be here tonight, but if he wins we'll accept on his behalf because we miss getting Emmys."

"Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodgers Stadium," Amy noted, before quipping, "Now, I can't speak for Elton but EGOT to be excited about that."