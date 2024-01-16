Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's Reunion Proves They're the Cool Friends at 2023 Emmys

Breaking news: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler had the most epic reunion at the 2023 Emmys.
The dynamic duo joined forces at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Jan. 15 to bring back a hilarious new edition of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update. But instead of informing audiences of the news, the comedians presented the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special. (See the full list of winners here.)
"We've reached the stage in life where we'll only present awards sitting down," Tina joked, to which Amy added, "The only show that's longer than when they aired Titanic with commercials on TBS, The Oscars."
Listing the other nominees, the 30 Rock star said, "Chris Rock's Selective Outrage. Chris couldn't be here tonight, but if he wins we'll accept on his behalf because we miss getting Emmys."
"Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodgers Stadium," Amy noted, before quipping, "Now, I can't speak for Elton but EGOT to be excited about that."
Tina continued, "The concert so good it got us all pregnant, The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna."
"Celebrating the best in musicals that were based on movies, which will probably be movies again...," Amy said, "the 75th Annual Tony Awards."
After that cheeky dig about movies being rebooted and revived, Tina—who recently wrote the new musical adaptation of Mean Girls—interjected, "There's nothing wrong with that."
For the major reveal, the two announced that Elton John took home the award. This marks a career milestone for the legendary artist considering he's now an EGOT winner.
And while Tina and Amy didn't miss a beat doing Weekend Update at the 2023 Emmys, they recently admitted that they enjoy watching, not doing, the SNL special—which is now cohosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che.
"If it's a Saturday, we go to our room, and we watch SNL from the hotel room," Tina said about tuning into the show with Amy during a Jan. 12 preview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. "If we're not together, we'll live text during it."
Tina confessed she's sometimes in critic mode and analyzes the show.
"It's like someone who played sports, like, 'Oh, I see. You know what? I bet this moved up from dress,'" she explained. "And we root for everybody. And the head writer in me is always like, 'Huh. Interesting. Maybe the game could've been clearer.'"
It's clear Tina and Amy still have their comedy chops. But they aren't the only stars to have an award-worthy moment. Keep reading to see who went home a winner.
