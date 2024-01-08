Exclusive

Would Emma Stone Star in a Movie About Taylor Swift? She Says...

Emma Stone cheekily shared whether or not she would star in a movie about Taylor Swift during an interview with E! News at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

Never in our wildest dreams did we think Emma Stone would answer this question.

While attending the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton hotel, the La La Land actress revealed whether or not she'd star in a movie about her gal pal Taylor Swift's songs.

"Who knows," Emma teased to E! News' Keltie Knight on the red carpet. "Anything could happen."

Although the Superbad actress played coy about the possibility of working on a project about Taylor, there's no denying that the two have been supportive of each other's career. After all, the Grammy winner recently attended a screening of Poor Things in New York last month, which not only stars Emma but her other bff Margaret Qualley.

During the awards show, Emma took home the Golden Globe for her role in the comedy film, and was nominated for Best Television Female Actor—Drama Series for The Curse. (See the full list of winners here.)

Of course, Taylor cheered Emma on, standing up to give the actress a round of applause as she made her way to the podium.

Emma reflected on her character Bella and how it's a role she'll never forget.

"Playing Bella was unbelievable," the 35-year-old said. "Bella falls in love with life itself, rather than a person, and she accepts the good, the bad in equal measure. That really made me look at life differently—and that all of it counts, and all of it is important."

She continued, "She has stayed with me deeply, so this means the world to me. Thank you so much."

Keep scrolling to see all of the other A-list winners at tonight's ceremony.

Best Picture Drama

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

Best Picture - Musical/Comedy

Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Natalie Portman, May December

Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Matt Damon, Air
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Best Supporting Female Actor - Motion Picture

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund, Pike, Saltburn

Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture

Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Best Drama Series

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession

Best Comedy/Musical TV Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

All the Light We Cannot See
WINNER: Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry 

Best Television Female Actor - Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Emma Stone, The Curse
Helen Mirren, 1923
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us


Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Male Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Female Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Best Male Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef 
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Female Actor - Television

Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Supporting Male Actor - Television

Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty


