Would Emma Stone Star in a Movie About Taylor Swift? She Says...

Watch : Taylor Swift Stuns on the 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Never in our wildest dreams did we think Emma Stone would answer this question.

While attending the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton hotel, the La La Land actress revealed whether or not she'd star in a movie about her gal pal Taylor Swift's songs.

"Who knows," Emma teased to E! News' Keltie Knight on the red carpet. "Anything could happen."

Although the Superbad actress played coy about the possibility of working on a project about Taylor, there's no denying that the two have been supportive of each other's career. After all, the Grammy winner recently attended a screening of Poor Things in New York last month, which not only stars Emma but her other bff Margaret Qualley.

During the awards show, Emma took home the Golden Globe for her role in the comedy film, and was nominated for Best Television Female Actor—Drama Series for The Curse. (See the full list of winners here.)

Of course, Taylor cheered Emma on, standing up to give the actress a round of applause as she made her way to the podium.