Aubrey Plaza Takes a Stab at Risqué Dressing at the 2023 Emmys With Needle-Adorned Look

Aubrey Plaza's 2023 Emmys look was literally on point.
The White Lotus actress took a stab at risqué dressing while attending the awards show at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Jan. 15. For the fanciful affair, Aubrey opted for a bold look, wearing a floor-length pastel yellow gown from Loewe—which came fresh off the brand's spring/summer 2024 runway.
But the unexpected hue of the dress wasn't the only detail worth noting. After all, the Parks and Recreation alum's design consisted of a collar-high neckline that featured a massive sewing needle stuck right in the center.
Aubrey—who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her role in The White Lotus but lost out to costar Jennifer Coolidge—nailed the rest of her look with coordinating yellow heels from Alexandre Birman and EFFY jewelry pieces.
And as if her eccentric ensemble wasn't exciting enough, she punched up her look with a bright pink-ish, plum lipstick, which was from L'Oreal's Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick line. She also styled her hair in a half-up, half-down look for an effortless finish.
It's safe to say that Aubrey isn't afraid to take fashion risks.
Just last year, her daring cutout dress at the 2023 SAG Awards stirred controversy. At the time, she sizzled in a metallic bronze Michael Kors Collection dress that featured a crisscrossed neckline that showcased her mid-driff and underboob.
But after the actress' faced criticism for the way the dress fit her, her longtime stylist Jessica Paster came to her defense.
"The straps could be better adjusted," one Instagram user commented following the ceremony, "but I love the color and hair and makeup look amazing." Jessica fired back, writing, "did 7 fittings...for real...I wanted underboob," adding a smiling face with hearts emoji.
Aubrey's stylist had previously revealed the inspiration behind the boundary-pushing ensemble.
"I have been working with Aubrey Plaza for almost 17 years, so when she got nominated, I wanted something sexy, current, and modern," Jessica told WWD. "I have worked with Michael [Kors] for many years, and he came up with something perfect for us. Anytime I explain to Michael what I want in a look he gets it exactly right, every time."
While it's unknown what inspired Aubrey's 2023 Emmys look, it's clear people are sew into it.
