Aubrey Plaza Takes a Stab at Risqué Dressing at the 2023 Emmys With Needle-Adorned Look

Watch : Aubrey Plaza's Stylist Defends SAG Awards 2023 Dress Amid Criticism

Aubrey Plaza's 2023 Emmys look was literally on point.

The White Lotus actress took a stab at risqué dressing while attending the awards show at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Jan. 15. For the fanciful affair, Aubrey opted for a bold look, wearing a floor-length pastel yellow gown from Loewe—which came fresh off the brand's spring/summer 2024 runway.

But the unexpected hue of the dress wasn't the only detail worth noting. After all, the Parks and Recreation alum's design consisted of a collar-high neckline that featured a massive sewing needle stuck right in the center.

Aubrey—who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her role in The White Lotus but lost out to costar Jennifer Coolidge—nailed the rest of her look with coordinating yellow heels from Alexandre Birman and EFFY jewelry pieces.

And as if her eccentric ensemble wasn't exciting enough, she punched up her look with a bright pink-ish, plum lipstick, which was from L'Oreal's Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick line. She also styled her hair in a half-up, half-down look for an effortless finish.

(See every fabulous star arrival here.)