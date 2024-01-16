Katherine Heigl Is Radiant in Red During Rare Appearance at the 2023 Emmys

Watch : Katherine Heigl Dishes on the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reunion at the 2023 Emmys

Someone call 9-1-1, because Katherine Heigl looks drop dead gorgeous.

The Grey's Anatomy alum set the 2023 Emmys red carpet ablaze on Jan. 15, as she stunned in a red-hot ensemble. For the star-studded event at the Los Angeles Peacock Theater, Katherine wowed in a vibrant Reem Acra dress.

The custom, strapless design featured curved neckline with a floral-adorned attachment and diamond embellishment at the waistline. The body-hugging silhouette fanned out at the hemline and trailed behind her with a floor-length train.

She tied her eye-catching look together with Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry pieces, pin-up curls and a bold red lipstick that matched her dress. (See every fabulous star arrival here.)

"I'm very, very grateful they did such a beautiful job," the 45-year-old told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "I'm just trying to keep the, you know...I put on my own shoes, my own sparkly Louboutin's."