Katherine Heigl Is Radiant in Red During Rare Appearance at the 2023 Emmys

Katherine Heigl wowed at the 2023 Emmys on Jan. 15, wearing a vibrant red strapless dress with a rose-embellishment.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 16, 2024 12:47 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwards 2024Katherine HeiglEmmysCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Katherine Heigl Dishes on the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reunion at the 2023 Emmys

Someone call 9-1-1, because Katherine Heigl looks drop dead gorgeous.

The Grey's Anatomy alum set the 2023 Emmys red carpet ablaze on Jan. 15, as she stunned in a red-hot ensemble. For the star-studded event at the Los Angeles Peacock Theater, Katherine wowed in a vibrant Reem Acra dress.

The custom, strapless design featured curved neckline with a floral-adorned attachment and diamond embellishment at the waistline. The body-hugging silhouette fanned out at the hemline and trailed behind her with a floor-length train.

She tied her eye-catching look together with Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry pieces, pin-up curls and a bold red lipstick that matched her dress. (See every fabulous star arrival here.)

"I'm very, very grateful they did such a beautiful job," the 45-year-old told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "I'm just trying to keep the, you know...I put on my own shoes, my own sparkly Louboutin's."

photos
Emmys 2023: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion

The 27 Dresses star explained her rare red carpet appearance at the awards show, noting she is celebrating a Grey's Anatomy reunion. Katherine, who played Izzie Stevens, left the show in 2010.

"It's crazy," the actress said of the Emmys reunion. "In one way, it feels like I just saw them all, and on another, it's like, all this life has passed."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

But before the stars of the hit ABC show come together during the ceremony, keep reading to see all of the jaw-dropping looks to hit the red carpet at the 2023 Emmys.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Suki Waterhouse

in Valentino.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

in Vacheron Constantin.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Meghann Fahy

in custom Armani Privé & Bulgari jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez

in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Taraji P. Henson

in custom Atelier Versace, Alexandre Birman shoes and Simon G jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Evan Peters

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bella Ramsey

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jason Sudekis

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley

FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kathryn Hahn

in Christian Dior.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Calista Flockhart

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Mychal Bella Bowman

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Tracee Ellis Ross

in Sportmax.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lizzy Caplan

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Christina Ricci

in Saint Laurent.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Joan Collins

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Amy Poehler

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

ROBYN BECK / Contributor GETTY IMAGES

Donald Glover

in Bode.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sheryl Lee Ralph

in Christian Siriano.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tom Hiddleston

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sarah Snook

in Vivienne Westwood and Cartier jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keri Russell

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

in Christian Dior Haute Couture.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Theo James

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

in Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain

in custom Gucci & Reza jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Alex Borstein

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2023: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
Don't miss E!'s Live From E! Emmys red carpet coverage Monday, Jan. 15, starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. ET followed by the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.