Katherine Heigl Is Radiant in Red During Rare Appearance at the 2023 Emmys

Someone call 9-1-1, because Katherine Heigl looks drop dead gorgeous.
The Grey's Anatomy alum set the 2023 Emmys red carpet ablaze on Jan. 15, as she stunned in a red-hot ensemble. For the star-studded event at the Los Angeles Peacock Theater, Katherine wowed in a vibrant Reem Acra dress.
The custom, strapless design featured curved neckline with a floral-adorned attachment and diamond embellishment at the waistline. The body-hugging silhouette fanned out at the hemline and trailed behind her with a floor-length train.
She tied her eye-catching look together with Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry pieces, pin-up curls and a bold red lipstick that matched her dress. (See every fabulous star arrival here.)
"I'm very, very grateful they did such a beautiful job," the 45-year-old told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "I'm just trying to keep the, you know...I put on my own shoes, my own sparkly Louboutin's."
The 27 Dresses star explained her rare red carpet appearance at the awards show, noting she is celebrating a Grey's Anatomy reunion. Katherine, who played Izzie Stevens, left the show in 2010.
"It's crazy," the actress said of the Emmys reunion. "In one way, it feels like I just saw them all, and on another, it's like, all this life has passed."
