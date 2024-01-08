Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Date Night at Golden Globes 2024 Will Have You on the Floor

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are floating on air.
As for the proof? The couple turned heads while on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. For the special occasion, the Air director wore a black tuxedo paired with a white button-down shirt and black bow-tie. Meanwhile, the "On the Floor" singer stunned in a soft pink custom-made Nicole + Felicia Couture gown.
This year's award ceremony is a notable night for Ben, as his 2023 film Air, of which he directed, costarred and produced alongside BFF Matt Damon (who also served as producer and star) earned two nominations including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
Additionally, Matt himself scored a nod for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
Released in theaters last April, Air follows the story of Sonny Vaccaro, an executive who helps Nike land the partnership of a lifetime, pursing basketball star Michael Jordan to score a life-changing shoe deal.
Shortly after learning of the movie's nominations, the Justice League star reflected on how much the recognition meant to him and the team at large.
"I am thrilled Artists Equity's first film is nominated for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)," Ben shared in a Dec. 11 statement, "recognizing the value and importance of the entire collective effort."
As he noted of the film's crew, "I hope every person whose name was on the call sheet, front and back, feels as validated by this as I feel grateful to have worked with them."
