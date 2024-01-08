Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Date Night at Golden Globes 2024 Will Have You on the Floor

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's joint appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7 also doubled as a stunning date night.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are floating on air.

As for the proof? The couple turned heads while on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. For the special occasion, the Air director wore a black tuxedo paired with a white button-down shirt and black bow-tie. Meanwhile, the "On the Floor" singer stunned in a soft pink custom-made Nicole + Felicia Couture gown.

This year's award ceremony is a notable night for Ben, as his 2023 film Air, of which he directed, costarred and produced alongside BFF Matt Damon (who also served as producer and star) earned two nominations including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Additionally, Matt himself scored a nod for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Released in theaters last April, Air follows the story of Sonny Vaccaro, an executive who helps Nike land the partnership of a lifetime, pursing basketball star Michael Jordan to score a life-changing shoe deal.

Shortly after learning of the movie's nominations, the Justice League star reflected on how much the recognition meant to him and the team at large.

"I am thrilled Artists Equity's first film is nominated for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)," Ben shared in a Dec. 11 statement, "recognizing the value and importance of the entire collective effort."

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

As he noted of the film's crew, "I hope every person whose name was on the call sheet, front and back, feels as validated by this as I feel grateful to have worked with them."

But Ben and Jen aren't the only ones waiting for tonight at the 2024 Golden Globes. Keep reading to see all the couples on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Bart Freundlich & Julianne Moore

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tom Kaulitz & Heidi Klum

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne & Bryn Mooser 

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billy Crudup & Naomi Watts

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Christina Ricci & Mark Hampton

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Amanda Pacheco & Wilmer Valderrama

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joana Pak & Steve Yeun

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario

Michael TRAN / AFP via Getty Images

Sofia Pernas & Justin Hartley

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kayla Radomski & Jason Segel

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Riko Shibata & Nicolas Cage

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Mason Morfit & Jordana Brewster

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

