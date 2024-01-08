Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James Unexpectedly Twin at the Golden Globes

Seeing double!
There's no denying Hollywood's biggest and brightest celebrities made fashion statements at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7. However, no one quite stole the show like Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James, who both unexpectedly donned similar ensembles.
During the awards show at the Beverly Hilton, Janelle looked effortlessly elegant in a black velvet asymmetrical dress from Monsoori that featured detached floor-length sleeves in a vibrant chartreuse color.
For Sheryl's part, she wore a black off-the-shoulder gown by Safiyaa that also featured chartreuse-colored sleeves, a draped bust and layered back bow.
Of the twinning moment, E! News' Keltie Knight asked Sheryl if she and her costar planned their coordinating looks. But it was purely coincidental.
"I love that! I love that," Sheryl said on the red carpet after learning of Janelle's getup. "I'm not mad at it."
The 67-year-old explained that she picked the bold design with the help of her daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice.
"My daughter and I, we continue to work together," the actress noted. "She just continues to do an amazing job. And it's wonderful for me to play Barbara on TV with that look but then to be myself with this look."
Of course, Sheryl and Janelle aren't the only stars to opt for bright, bold looks.
