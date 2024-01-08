Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James Unexpectedly Twin at the Golden Globes

School is not in session but Abbott Elementary costars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James showcased their similar fashion taste at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Seeing double! 

There's no denying Hollywood's biggest and brightest celebrities made fashion statements at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7. However, no one quite stole the show like Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James, who both unexpectedly donned similar ensembles. 

During the awards show at the Beverly Hilton, Janelle looked effortlessly elegant in a black velvet asymmetrical dress from Monsoori that featured detached floor-length sleeves in a vibrant chartreuse color.

For Sheryl's part, she wore a black off-the-shoulder gown by Safiyaa that also featured chartreuse-colored sleeves, a draped bust and layered back bow. 

Of the twinning moment, E! News' Keltie Knight asked Sheryl if she and her costar planned their coordinating looks. But it was purely coincidental.

"I love that! I love that," Sheryl said on the red carpet after learning of Janelle's getup. "I'm not mad at it."

2004 Golden Globes Red Carpet Throwback 

The 67-year-old explained that she picked the bold design with the help of her daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice.

"My daughter and I, we continue to work together," the actress noted. "She just continues to do an amazing job. And it's wonderful for me to play Barbara on TV with that look but then to be myself with this look."

Getty Images

Of course, Sheryl and Janelle aren't the only stars to opt for bright, bold looks.

Keep reading to see all of the glitzy and glamorous designs to hit the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Keri Russell

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Leonardo DiCaprio

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Elizabeth Olsen

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billie Eillish

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Oprah Winfrey

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren

In Dolce & Gabbana.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

In Dior.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Danielle Brooks

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Fantasia Barrino

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Natalie Portman

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kevin Costner

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Janelle James

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lenny Kravitz

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Wanda Sykes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

James Marsden

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.