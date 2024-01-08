Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James Unexpectedly Twin at the Golden Globes

Watch : Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Seeing double!

There's no denying Hollywood's biggest and brightest celebrities made fashion statements at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7. However, no one quite stole the show like Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James, who both unexpectedly donned similar ensembles.

During the awards show at the Beverly Hilton, Janelle looked effortlessly elegant in a black velvet asymmetrical dress from Monsoori that featured detached floor-length sleeves in a vibrant chartreuse color.

For Sheryl's part, she wore a black off-the-shoulder gown by Safiyaa that also featured chartreuse-colored sleeves, a draped bust and layered back bow.

Of the twinning moment, E! News' Keltie Knight asked Sheryl if she and her costar planned their coordinating looks. But it was purely coincidental.

"I love that! I love that," Sheryl said on the red carpet after learning of Janelle's getup. "I'm not mad at it."