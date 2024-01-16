Ayo Edebiri's Message to Her Younger Self Is Refreshingly Relatable

Ayo Edebiri revealed what she'd tell her younger self while speaking to Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox at the 2023 Emmys.

Ayo Edebiri is offering some food for thought.

The Bear actress opened up about the pep talk she'd give her younger self while attending the 2023 Emmys at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater Jan. 15.

"She didn't dream of nights like this," the Abbott Elementary star told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "She sort of dreamed of dental insurance. We got dental, we eyes, we got ears. We can go to the dermatologist."

And without missing a beat, Ayo reminded audiences to "check your moles. Wear sunscreen even if you're Black."

On a less serious note, the 28-year-old said being able to enjoy the glitz and glam Hollywood has to offer is a perk she'd tell her younger self.

"You get to wear custom Louis Vuitton every now and again," she continued. "It's pretty cute."

In fact, it's the fashion label she chose for the 2023 Emmys, sporting a regal black strapless gown with a skintight corset bodice and a billowing peplum-like skirt. (See every star appearance here.)

"We had a last-minute fitting," she told Laverne. "A sort of mistake turned into a miracle. It's...not my body but pretty close to my body. They molded it to me. And we're snatched and we're loving it." 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ayo's award-worthy look isn't the only thing worth swooning over either. After all, she's nominated for a 2023 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in The Bear.

Her nomination comes off the heels of her 2024 Golden Globes win on Jan. 7.

"I am so very grateful for this," she began her speech. "I'm in a room full of so many people who I admire and whose work has lifted me up. I'm an artist and I'm very lucky to be an artist and I know we all feel that way so I just really want to acknowledge that."

The actress thanked her loved ones and team.

"There's so many people who I probably forgot to thank and —oh my god, all of my agents and managers assistants," she added. "The people who answer my emails. Y'all are real ones. Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails. Yeah, I'm really, really grateful. If I forgot to thank you, I'm sorry. Unless you were mean or something."

Matt Dinerstein/FX

