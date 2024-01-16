Ayo Edebiri's Message to Her Younger Self Is Refreshingly Relatable

Watch : Ayo Edebiri’s Message to Her Younger Self Will Make You Giggle

Ayo Edebiri is offering some food for thought.

The Bear actress opened up about the pep talk she'd give her younger self while attending the 2023 Emmys at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater Jan. 15.

"She didn't dream of nights like this," the Abbott Elementary star told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "She sort of dreamed of dental insurance. We got dental, we eyes, we got ears. We can go to the dermatologist."

And without missing a beat, Ayo reminded audiences to "check your moles. Wear sunscreen even if you're Black."

On a less serious note, the 28-year-old said being able to enjoy the glitz and glam Hollywood has to offer is a perk she'd tell her younger self.

"You get to wear custom Louis Vuitton every now and again," she continued. "It's pretty cute."

In fact, it's the fashion label she chose for the 2023 Emmys, sporting a regal black strapless gown with a skintight corset bodice and a billowing peplum-like skirt. (See every star appearance here.)