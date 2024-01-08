Emma Stone Makes Rare, Heartfelt Comment About Husband Dave McCary at the 2024 Golden Globes

Emma Stone is living her la la land dream.
The Cruella actress is going home a winner at the 2024 Golden Globes for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things.
Emma was nominated alongside Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings), Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Natalie Portman (May December), Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves) and Margot Robbie (Barbie). (See the complete list of winners here.)
To begin her acceptance speech, Emma made a sweet shout out to her husband Dave McCary, with who she shares 2-year-old daughter Louise Jean McCary.
"Dave, I have to start with you really quickly. I love you so much," Emma gushed, making a rare comment about their relationship. "Thank you for everything."
The 35-year-old then praised her Poor Things costars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef.
"You made every day an absolute joy," she shared. "And so did the rest of our incredible cast."
Emma also took a moment to reflect on her character Bella and how the role transcends the big screen.
"Playing Bella was unbelievable," she noted. "Bella falls in love with life itself, rather than a person, and she accepts the good, the bad in equal measure. That really made me look at life differently—and that all of it counts, and all of it is important."
Before signing off, she added, "She has stayed with me deeply, so this means the world to me. Thank you so much."
Emma is still in the running for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series—Drama for her role in The Curse.
But before more awards are handed out for the night, take a look at all of the winners.