Emma Stone Makes Rare, Heartfelt Comment About Husband Dave McCary at the 2024 Golden Globes

Emma Stone is living her la la land dream.

The Cruella actress is going home a winner at the 2024 Golden Globes for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things.

Emma was nominated alongside Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings), Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Natalie Portman (May December), Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves) and Margot Robbie (Barbie). (See the complete list of winners here.)

To begin her acceptance speech, Emma made a sweet shout out to her husband Dave McCary, with who she shares 2-year-old daughter Louise Jean McCary.

"Dave, I have to start with you really quickly. I love you so much," Emma gushed, making a rare comment about their relationship. "Thank you for everything."

The 35-year-old then praised her Poor Things costars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef.

"You made every day an absolute joy," she shared. "And so did the rest of our incredible cast."