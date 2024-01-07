Scott Disick Shares Sweet Photo of His Kids at a Family Dinner as They Celebrate Start of 2024

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Shares RARE Photo of Son Mason Disick

Scott Disick is enjoying spending the start of the new year with his three littlest loves.

The Kardashians star recently took out to dinner his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's sons Mason Disick, 14, and Reign Disick, 9, and daughter Penelope Disick, 11. On Jan. 6, Scott shared a sweet pic of the kids sitting around the table at what appears to be Nobu Malibu, one of the family's favorite restaurants.

"2024," he captioned the Instagram Stories pic. "Nothing like my 3 kiddies."

Penelope and Reign smile and flash peace signs in the pic, while Mason sits next to Scott. The teen's face is not shown.

Scott and Kourtney's eldest son has not been seen on his parents' social media accounts as often as Penelope and Reign in recent years. He did, however, make a rare full appearance a previous family pic that the kids' aunt Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram in December, which also included her own kids, North West, 10, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4.