Halle Bailey and DDG's Baby Boy Makes His Music Video Debut

Halle Bailey and DDG's baby boy is already a music video star.
Four hours before the couple announced the first of their first child, son Halo, DDG dropped a new rap, "Darryl Freestyle," which includes a verse about the Little Mermaid actress and their baby, as well as a YouTube clip for the track, which shows the rapper cradling the tot in a white blanket toward the end. In addition, the song's SoundCloud audio file includes a cover photo of an infant's face.
"Silver Spoon kid / I know Halo don't want for nothing," raps the fellow musician. "He crying / His mama coming / She's stronger than Wonder Woman."
Despite several months of pregnancy rumors, Halle, 23, and DDG, 25—who have been together for about two years—never confirmed they were expecting a baby before they officially announced the birth of their son on their Instagram pages. They included a photo of themselves holding hands with Hallo, who wears a gold name bracelet. His face is not shown.
"Even though we're a few days into the new year," Halle wrote, "the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son."
The Chloe x Halle singer continued, "Welcome to the world my halo. the world is desperate to know you."
DDG, whose real name is real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., wrote on his own page, "My biggest blessing by far...son son..never been so in love...baby halo."
The rapper later added on his Instagram Stories, "The flyest kid in the universe has arrived."
Look back at Halle and DDG's romance in pictures: