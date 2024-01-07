Halle Bailey and DDG's Baby Boy Makes His Music Video Debut

Watch : Halle Bailey Calls Romance With Rapper DDG "Transformative"

Halle Bailey and DDG's baby boy is already a music video star.

Four hours before the couple announced the first of their first child, son Halo, DDG dropped a new rap, "Darryl Freestyle," which includes a verse about the Little Mermaid actress and their baby, as well as a YouTube clip for the track, which shows the rapper cradling the tot in a white blanket toward the end. In addition, the song's SoundCloud audio file includes a cover photo of an infant's face.

"Silver Spoon kid / I know Halo don't want for nothing," raps the fellow musician. "He crying / His mama coming / She's stronger than Wonder Woman."

Despite several months of pregnancy rumors, Halle, 23, and DDG, 25—who have been together for about two years—never confirmed they were expecting a baby before they officially announced the birth of their son on their Instagram pages. They included a photo of themselves holding hands with Hallo, who wears a gold name bracelet. His face is not shown.