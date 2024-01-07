Halle Bailey and DDG's Baby Boy Makes His Music Video Debut

Just before Halle Bailey and DDG officially announced the birth of their first child, son Halo, the rapper released a music video that included a tribute to their baby boy.

By Corinne Heller Jan 07, 2024 6:39 PMTags
BabiesMusicCouplesHalle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Calls Romance With Rapper DDG "Transformative"

Halle Bailey and DDG's baby boy is already a music video star.

Four hours before the couple announced the first of their first child, son Halo, DDG dropped a new rap, "Darryl Freestyle," which includes a verse about the Little Mermaid actress and their baby, as well as a YouTube clip for the track, which shows the rapper cradling the tot in a white blanket toward the end. In addition, the song's SoundCloud audio file includes a cover photo of an infant's face.

"Silver Spoon kid / I know Halo don't want for nothing," raps the fellow musician. "He crying / His mama coming / She's stronger than Wonder Woman."

Despite several months of pregnancy rumors, Halle, 23, and DDG, 25—who have been together for about two years—never confirmed they were expecting a baby before they officially announced the birth of their son on their Instagram pages. They included a photo of themselves holding hands with Hallo, who wears a gold name bracelet. His face is not shown.

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

"Even though we're a few days into the new year," Halle wrote, "the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son."

The Chloe x Halle singer continued, "Welcome to the world my halo. the world is desperate to know you."

DDG, whose real name is real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., wrote on his own page, "My biggest blessing by far...son son..never been so in love...baby halo."

The rapper later added on his Instagram Stories, "The flyest kid in the universe has arrived."

Look back at Halle and DDG's romance in pictures:

Instagram / Halle Bailey

January 2024: Introducing Son Halo, Their First Child Together

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

December 2023: L.A. Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Game

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

November 2023: Beyoncé's Renaissance Film Premiere

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

October 2023: Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

March 2023: Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

February 2023: Creed III Premiere

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

February 2023: Milan Fashion Week

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

January 2023: Atlantis, the Royal Event in Dubai

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

December 2022: Avatar 2 Premiere

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

October 2022: Wearable Art Gala

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Roger Vivier

September 2022: Roger Vivier Event in Paris

Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images

August 2022: Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

June 2022: Red Carpet Debut at the BET Awards

Trending Stories

1

Halle Bailey and DDG's Baby Boy Makes His Music Video Debut

2

The Bloodcurdling True Story Behind Killers of the Flower Moon

3
Breaking

Halle Bailey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend DDG

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Halle Bailey and DDG's Baby Boy Makes His Music Video Debut

2

The Bloodcurdling True Story Behind Killers of the Flower Moon

3
Breaking

Halle Bailey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend DDG

4
Exclusive

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Key to Marriage With Ryan Anderson

5
Breaking

Golden Globes 2024: The Nominations Are Finally Here