Keep Your Desk Clean & Organized with These Must-Have Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy National Clean Your Desk Day (which always happens on the second Monday of January)! If you're anything like me, you've been celebrating all morning by singing carols lauding organization, lining all your cleaning products in a row, and color coding all your highlighters. Whether you work from home or go into the office, there's nothing better than a pristine workspace to make you feel more productive. And to help bring a little sanity into your process, I've put together a list of items that can keep your desk clean and organized.
Because the best way to keep a desk neat and tidy is by having a space for everything so they don't pile up or end up in a junk drawer. You'll need drawer trays that can organize and fit clips, pens, thumb drives, and more. It might be helpful to have a rolling cart to keep excess paperwork, notebooks, or ipads. And who could resist a pack of cable clips that can keep your cords in order?
Keep on scrolling to see the best products to keep your desk clean and organized. Oh, and don't forget to keep on celebrating National Clean Your Desk Day with your family, friends, pets, kids, and co-workers.
Quartet Desktop Glass Monitor Riser for Computer with Dry-Erase Board
Not only does this riser give your computer a little lift, it also includes a retractable, glass dry erase board. I use this exact model for my computer and love the simplicity of design. The dry erase board also saves me from having a dozen little notes around and the risers give me some extra space to stash my planner and notepad.
Lolocor Desk Pencil Pen Holder
Keep your pens, highlighters, and other essentials handy in this chic holder with five compartments. It rotates 360 degrees and comes in a couple of cute colors.
JUOPIEA Desk Organizers and Accessories Office Supplies Organizer
This set comes with everything you need to clean up your desktop. It comes with an organizer, holder, phone stand, and 72 clips, all in an elegant (and wear-resistant) rose gold. The organizer also features six compartments and a little drawer for notebooks and other supplies.
INCHOR White Cable Clips, 2-Pack
Cords can make your workspace feel cluttered. Tidy them up with these cable clips. You get two in set (one with three slots and another with five) and they come with adhesive on the back, so they're a snap to set up.
Crpich Acrylic Cell Phone Stand
This acrylic phone stand not only keeps your phone or tablet on easy display, it also features a charging hole so you can thread the cord through and keep it out of sight. Plus, it has rubber grips on the bottom, keeping it secure on your desktop and it's on-trend, to boot.
Famhap 16 PCS Plastic Drawer Organizer Set
Get your clutter off your desk and into your drawers with this 16-piece tray set. They come in three separate sizes, ensuring everything has its place, and even clip together so they're not sliding around your drawers.
SunnyPoint 3-Tier Delicate Compact Rolling Metal Storage Organizer
Having a rolling storage cart can be a great solution for getting stuff off your desk, while keeping it handy. It also comes on wheels for convenient portability. One reviewer reported, "This sweet little cart fits snugly under my desk. It holds my go-to office supplies, including paper, writing implements, and assorted books."
Laura Davidson Furniture Stockpile 3 Drawer File Cabinet with Lock
Organizing your important papers just got easy breezy with this three-drawer file cabinet. It's steel, comes with wheels, and features a compact design that easily fits under most desks.
Wisuce Original Bamboo Desk Organizer
If you're looking for a more rustic design to organize your desk accessories, look no further than this bamboo organizer. It features three drawers and a little shelf that's perfect for a plant, speaker, or candle.
Umbra Trigon, Wall Mounted Bulletin Board
This sleek and modern board is a step up from your traditional bulletin board. It's magnetic, so you can use magnets or push pins to hang your notes or mementos, and it even comes with 12 push pins and magnets. Concealed mounting hardware is included.
Azar Displays, 70-Piece Pegboard Organizer
Another way to keep your notes, calendars, photos, and more, visibly displayed, and off your desk, is with a peg board organizer. This 70-piece kit even includes hooks, bins, and cups so you can store pens, clips, and other office supplies with ease.
Changsuo Cable Management Box
Measuring 12 x 4 inches, this box is the perfect solution for hiding a power strip and unsightly cords, and even gives you little storage on top for a notebook or stapler. There's also ventilation holes for heat distribution.
Globe Electric Multi-Joint Desk Lamp with Metal Clamp
No need to keep a lamp on your desk, just use this desk lamp that easily clamps on to the side of your desk. The swing arm allows you to position the lamp wherever you need it and it features a classic design that can fit any decor.
WALI Wall Bathroom Shelf
You can use this little shelf for holding a speaker, candle, tablet, clock, and more (and keep those items off your clean desk). It easily attaches to any outlet, can hold up to 20 pounds, and even features two hooks at the bottom for hanging anything else you want off your workspace.
