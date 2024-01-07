Why John Mayer "Absolutely" Wants to Be Married

Despite once proclaiming himself "America's ex-boyfriend," John Mayer still wants to get married one day.
The Grammy winner, who has dated Katy Perry and several other fellow celebs in the past, spoke about his desire to settle down on the upcoming Jan. 7 episode of Comfort Food, the podcast of his late longtime friend Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo.
"People don't think I want to be married, the 46-year-old said, per People. "I absolutely want to be married."
John, whose current love life remains private, offered a unique reason why he wants to tie the knot one day. "I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do,'" he said. "I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. 'If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.'"
The musician joked, "You're a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy."
Rizzo joked back, "Your kink is that you want someone to be like, 'John's got a guy.'" John responded, "Reliance kink? Oh my God. Reliability kink? YES."
The musician has expressed his desire to marry before. On a December 2022 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, he denied he was afraid of commitment, adding, "Of course I want to get married."
Earlier that year, in a SiriusXM interview with Andy Cohen, the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" singer joked about his reputation. "I am America's ex-boyfriend. I'm America's 'I can't," he said. "I'm America's—Just, I'm JM. You know? I'm JM. I'm America's He Who Shan't Be Named."
And in 2021, John discussed with Adele the idea of settling down. "I'm going to get myself married," he told her. "One of these days."
