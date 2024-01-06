Why Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Nicholas Godejohn Filed a New Appeal in Murder Conviction Case

Watch : Gypsy Rose's Most Shocking Secrets Revealed: Full Interview

As Gypsy Rose Blanchard navigates life as a free woman again after serving time for her role in her mother's killing, her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn continues to try to appeal his own murder conviction over her death.

Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard was found fatally stabbed in 2015 in the Springfield, Mo., home she shared with her daughter. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of her mom, who she had accused of abuse, and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016. Her now-ex told police he stabbed Dee Dee because he wanted to protect Gypsy. In 2018, the 34-year-old was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

During his trial, Nicholas' attorneys had argued he had a diminished capacity because he has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and an IQ on the low side of average, and on Dec. 5, he filed a new appeal over his conviction, Court TV reported Jan. 3. The outlet said he is alleging that his "counsel failed to act as a reasonably competent attorney under the same or similar circumstances by failing to fully investigate and present evidence from a qualified neuropsychologist specializing in Autism Spectrum Disorder to support the diminished capacity defense."