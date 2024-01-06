Why Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Nicholas Godejohn Filed a New Appeal in Murder Conviction Case

As Gypsy Rose Blanchard navigates life as a free woman again after serving time for her role in her mother's killing, her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn continues to try to appeal his own murder conviction over her death.
Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard was found fatally stabbed in 2015 in the Springfield, Mo., home she shared with her daughter. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of her mom, who she had accused of abuse, and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016. Her now-ex told police he stabbed Dee Dee because he wanted to protect Gypsy. In 2018, the 34-year-old was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
During his trial, Nicholas' attorneys had argued he had a diminished capacity because he has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and an IQ on the low side of average, and on Dec. 5, he filed a new appeal over his conviction, Court TV reported Jan. 3. The outlet said he is alleging that his "counsel failed to act as a reasonably competent attorney under the same or similar circumstances by failing to fully investigate and present evidence from a qualified neuropsychologist specializing in Autism Spectrum Disorder to support the diminished capacity defense."
His public defender, Tyler Coyle, stated that in Nicholas' last trial, he had "argued that his mental state did not meet the requirements for first-degree murder. The jury should have only found him guilty of second-degree murder," per Springfield news outlet KY3.
"If he were to get a new trial," he continued, "then it would start over and there wouldn't be any previous finding of first-degree or second degree."
Nicholas, who is serving his time in a Missouri prison, had previously filed an appeal soon after his conviction, arguing the court had abused its discretion in excluding testimony from a defense psychological expert about ASD. The judge denied the initial motion for appeal, noting that "the defense counsel is not obligated to shop for expert witnesses who might provide more favorable testimony," Court TV reported.
In February 2023, a judge also denied a motion filed by attorneys for Godejohn to set aside his murder conviction and sentence based on alleged poor representation and receive a new trial, Springfield news outlet KY3 reported.
Gypsy, who was released from prison early Dec. 28 after serving seven years out of her 10-year sentence, had testified in court that her mother had kept her largely isolated from the outside world, forced her to use a wheelchair and to undergo unnecessary medical treatments and told people that her daughter was disabled and had cancer and other diseases. Upon Gypsy's arrest, police discovered she was actually healthy.
Gypsy, now married for more than a year to Ryan Anderson, recently spoke about Nicholas while discussing her case and life after prison. "I'm sure that we both have a lot of regrets," she said in a Jan. 5 interview on Good Morning America. "All I can really say is that I did my time. He's doing his time for his part. And I wish him well on his journey."
See photos of Gypsy after her prison release: